The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Jerusalem Post Aliyah Portal

Largest number of olim in 2 decades have arrived this past year

Thousands more from around the world have arrived this year in the shadow of the coronavirus crisis, which has increased interest in aliyah.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 1, 2022 17:48
Israel's Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata (Illustrative). (photo credit: ALIYAH AND INTEGRATION MINISTRY)
Israel's Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata (Illustrative).
(photo credit: ALIYAH AND INTEGRATION MINISTRY)

Some 38,000 new immigrants have arrived in Israel since Independence Day 2021, including thousands of families and young olim who came to build their future, integrating into programs supported by the Jewish Agency and the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, the Jewish Agency reported Sunday. They will mark their first Independence Day as Israelis this week.

That represents the highest number of olim in the past two decades and is due, in part, to the wave of immigrants who have arrived during the war in Ukraine, mostly in rescue operations conducted by the Jewish Agency in cooperation with the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, the Jewish Agency said.

The olim were housed at hotels in Israel with assistance from the Aliyah and Integration Ministry. Thousands more from around the world have arrived this year in the shadow of the coronavirus crisis, which has increased interest in aliyah.

About half of the olim are from Ukraine and Russia, while some 4,000 came from the US and 3,700 from France, the Jewish Agency said. More than 1,000 came from Belarus and Argentina, more than 700 from the UK, 600 from South Africa, 500 from Brazil, 400 from Canada and fewer from Australia, Germany, Belgium, Chile, Italy and other countries, it said.

In addition, olim from Ethiopia arrived as part of Operation Tzur Israel, which is expected to be renewed soon by the Jewish Agency and the Aliyah and Integration Ministry.

WZO CHAIRMAN Yaakov Hagoel poses for a picture at the World Zionist Organization offices in Jerusalem. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)WZO CHAIRMAN Yaakov Hagoel poses for a picture at the World Zionist Organization offices in Jerusalem. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Yaakov Hagoel, chairman of the World Zionist Organization and acting chairman of the Jewish Agency, met Sunday with hundreds of young immigrants at the organization’s Ulpan Etzion absorption center in Jerusalem.

“Every Jew who immigrates to Israel contributes to the resilience of the state and the strengthening of Israeli society,” he said. “The Jewish Agency, which is currently working to rescue the Jews of Ukraine and bring them to Israel, will continue rescue operations from anywhere in the world and will continue to help thousands of Jews from around the world realize the Zionist dream.”



Tags aliyah Jewish Agency independence day Russia ukraine olim immigration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeological dig in Turkey uncovers massive underground city

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
2

Nearly half of Israelis fear a second Holocaust is coming - poll

Yahrzeit candles with names of Holocaust victims are giving away to the public ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day, at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, April 26, 2022
3

One-third of Russian olim left Israel after 1 month with new passport, cash

REFUGEES FROM Ukraine and Russia board their aliyah flight at Chisinau Airport.
4

Ukraine-Russia War: Russia forced to use outdated Soviet equipment - GUR

BM-27 Uragan (Illustrative).
5

Photos of far-right GOP Rep. Cawthorn partying in lingerie shared online

Rep. Madison Cawthorn arrives for a House Republican conference meeting in the US Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, DC, May 12, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by