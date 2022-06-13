Over 25,000 Olim in 'Immigrants Come Home' operation arrived in Israel

Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata revealed on Monday that since the beginning of operation Immigrants Come Home, over 25,000 new olim have arrived in Israel from Ukraine, Russia, Belarus and Moldova.

Aliyah success

"With great pride, I'm happy to announce that we've passed the 25,000 threshold of immigrants in this operation," she said. "This proves that the State of Israel is a warm and safe home for all Jews in distress. We continue to make great governmental efforts to absorb the new immigrants in the best possible way."

Her ministry reported that on Monday, the 25,000 threshold of new immigrants to Israel was passed, since the beginning of operation Immigrants Home Come for the emergency absorption of Jews from Ukraine and neighboring countries.

"Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, there has been a broad national and governmental effort to rescue and absorb new immigrants from Ukraine and neighboring countries, which has led to thousands of new immigrants choosing to come to Israel," the ministry said, adding that most of the new immigrants received a temporary stay in hotels and then dispersed to various cities for permanent residence, closely accompanied by the ministry and local authorities.

The most receptive cities for olim since the beginning of the operation have been Haifa (2,707 new immigrants), Netanya (2,438) and Tel Aviv-Yafo, (2,324).

Israel's Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata (Illustrative). (credit: ALIYAH AND INTEGRATION MINISTRY)

EU conference

Tamano-Shata will leave on Monday for Brussels and speak on Tuesday at the European Parliament conference on "The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine: Israel's efforts and experience in the absorption of refugees and the EU effort."

The conference, which was initiated by the European Jewish Association (EJA), will be attended by dozens of members of parliament and senior officials, including the Ukrainian ambassador to the European Union.

During her visit, Tamano-Shata will meet with Nicola Beer, vice-president of the European Parliament and special envoy on combating religious discrimination, including antisemitism and Holocaust Remembrance; Olivér Várhelyi, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement; and Brussels Chief Rabbi Avraham Gigi.

"Since the outbreak of hostilities, the Aliyah and Integration Ministry has received more than 25,000 new immigrants," the minister said. "Most of them have already been absorbed into permanent housing and, during these days, the ministry, in cooperation with the labor and employment services, is integrating the new immigrants into the labor market through a variety of customized training programs. We will do everything so that they will soon integrate into Israeli society.

"Today I am flying to the EU in Brussels to share with them the rich experience of the State of Israel as a power of immigration and integration in the midst of the current refugee crisis from Ukraine," she said.

"I will share our vast experience from historical to 21st-century aliyah operations." Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata

Recent immigration

On Sunday, The Jerusalem Post revealed that about 5,000 Jews have immigrated to Germany from Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February, according to a senior federal government official. “We have an estimate that about 5,000 Jews from Ukraine have immigrated to Germany since the war broke out,” Dr. Felix Klein, the federal government’s commissioner for Jewish life in Germany and the fight against antisemitism, said in an interview with the Post.

An Israeli rabbi that has been serving in Germany for many years said on Sunday regarding these new Jewish immigrants there that, “as an Israeli rabbi, I say it is, unfortunately, a loss for the State of Israel. These are people who wanted to come to Israel, who dreamed of making aliyah, didn’t succeed and then called me and asked for assistance to bring them to Germany," he said.

In his opinion, the Israeli government and national institutions “aren’t running the operation” in the best way. "Many Ukrainian Jews have decided to immigrate to other countries” because of the failure of the Israeli government.