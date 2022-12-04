The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Nefesh B’Nefesh & Friends of the IDF (FIDF) host annual personal errands day for lone soldiers

2,500 active lone soldiers from 70 countries and representatives from various ministries and senior IDF commanders were in attendance.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 4, 2022 16:44
Lone soldiers gather with Nefesh B’Nefesh founders, Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Tony Gelbart at FIDF- Nefesh B'Nefesh Errands Day (photo credit: YONIT SCHILLER)
Lone soldiers gather with Nefesh B’Nefesh founders, Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Tony Gelbart at FIDF- Nefesh B'Nefesh Errands Day
(photo credit: YONIT SCHILLER)

Nefesh B’Nefesh and Friends of the IDF (FIDF), in full cooperation with the IDF, hosted its 8th annual “Yom Siddurim” (personal errands day) for all active lone soldiers on Thursday, December 1, at Beit HaChayal in Tel Aviv. The event culminated the IDF’s dedicated “Lone Soldier Appreciation Week,” which featured a variety of initiatives, programming, and festivities throughout the week to show appreciation for the soldiers and their contributions to the security of the country.

Yom Siddurim is an annual event coordinated by the FIDF - Nefesh B’Nefesh Lone Soldiers Program, together with the IDF Human Resources Department and in cooperation with Yahad – United for Israel’s Soldiers. Beit HaChayal in Tel Aviv, the location of the event, transformed into a one-stop-shop to bring together over 40 different government ministries and organizations under one roof to provide lone soldiers with all the services they may need during their time in the IDF. These services included issuing biometric passports, converting foreign driver’s licenses, issuing IDs, confirming foreign degrees, providing legal advice, individual housing assistance and more.

“We applaud the brave young men and women who made Aliyah on their own and subsequently are serving in the IDF, and we will continue to support them in every way possible,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “The Nefesh B’Nefesh – FIDF Personal Errands Day, or Yom Siddurim, is our way of showing our sincerest appreciation to the soldiers as they continue to defend our cherished homeland.”

Lone soldier getting a haircut from volunteer barber during the FIDF- Nefesh B’Nefesh Lone Soldiers Errands Day (Credit: YONIT SHILLER)Lone soldier getting a haircut from volunteer barber during the FIDF- Nefesh B’Nefesh Lone Soldiers Errands Day (Credit: YONIT SHILLER)

“Military service is difficult and complicated for every soldier, and even more so for lone soldiers. Their decision to enlist in the IDF – many from overseas – is a courageous and noble act, one that is rooted in a deep sense of mission, selflessness, and Zionism,” said Steve Weil, CEO of FIDF. “FIDF supports all lone soldiers with a range of services during and after their military service, out of profound gratitude, and to ensure that they never feel alone.”

“The Association for Israel’s Soldiers is happy to participate in this special week to show our appreciation and love for the lone soldiers,” said Yaron Beeri, CEO of The Association for Israel’s Soldiers. “It is our privilege to be there for them in our many activities throughout their military service. We help them by arranging housing solutions like “Warm Home” apartments and “Soldier’s houses,” purchasing plane tickets to visit their families abroad, gifts and all they need during the holidays and on other occasions. We will continue to carry out these activities at a larger scale in the coming year.”

Running errands at FIDF- Nefesh B’Nefesh Lone soldiers Errands Day (Credit: YONIT SCHILLER)Running errands at FIDF- Nefesh B’Nefesh Lone soldiers Errands Day (Credit: YONIT SCHILLER)

The agencies who participated in Yom Siddurim included: Israel’s Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, Student Licensing Office, Ministry of Housing, Automobile License Authority, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Yahad – United for Israel’s Soldiers, Bituach Leumi, Discharged Soldiers Guidance Department, Electric Company of Israel, foreign embassies, Bank of Israel, and more.



