Israel receives 70,000 new immigrants in 2022, highest rate in decades

A total of 70,000 olim (immigrants) from 95 different countries made aliyah in 2022 with the assistance of the Jewish Agency and with the cooperation of the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration. This represents a record number of olim for the past 23 years and a dramatic increase from 2021 when about 28,600 new immigrants arrived in Israel.

This information was published on Thursday morning by the Jewish Agency in a special report summing up the last year.

An analysis of Aliyah trends in 2022 reveals that most olim this year came from Russia and Ukraine. The data also shows that the rate of Aliyah from most countries around the world has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The Jewish Agency’s operation to rescue Ukrainian Jews following the eruption of the war with Russia last February was unprecedented in its scope. The Jewish Agency, working together with the government of Israel and global Jewish communities, led by The Jewish Federations of North America and Keren Hayesod, as well as others, launched operations on the ground in several countries bordering Ukraine within 24 hours of the outbreak of the war.

The agency opened centers to receive the wave of Jewish refugees and provide them with warm beds, meals, medical care and activities for children. According to the agency, a total of 290,000 meals were distributed in these centers and thousands of refugees, including hundreds of seniors and Holocaust survivors, were brought to Israel on rescue flights.

Chairman of The Jewish Agency Major General (Res.) Doron Almog returned to Israel with immigrants from Ethiopia who made Aliyah as part of Operation Tzur Israel. (credit: SIVAN FARAG)

Emergency grants were also transferred to strengthen Jewish communities within Ukraine, and 354 tons of personal equipment were collected in Israel and distributed to refugees in Ukraine. Aliyah from Ukraine was carried out in cooperation with many partners, including Israel’s Foreign Ministry, Nativ, the Interior Ministry, IFCJ, Ofek Israeli, among others.

Data for the period between January 1, 2022, and December 1, 2022, shows that 37,364 olim arrived from Russia and 14,680 from Ukraine.

Elsewhere in the world, 3,500 new olim arrived from North America, with assistance from Nefesh B’Nefesh; 2,049 from France; 1,993 from Belarus; 1,498 from Ethiopia as part of Operation Tzur Israel; 985 from Argentina; 526 from Great Britain; 426 from South Africa; and 356 from Brazil.

Final totals for 2022 will be available after the year concludes.

Approximately 27% (about 19,000) of this year's olim are young people between the ages of 18-35, including professionals in fields where there is a labor shortage in Israel, such as medicine, engineering and education.

Around 24% (16,500) of the olim are children and teenagers ages 0-17; 22% ages 36-50; 14% ages 51-64; and 13% age 65 and over.

Jewish Agency 2022 achievements and 2023 plans

In light of the surge in new arrivals this year, the Jewish Agency says it is preparing to operate a new model of “open absorption centers” where young olim will live in the same apartment building and receive community support services.

They will also open a first-of-its-kind center for lone soldiers (those without family members living in Israel) in Tel Aviv as part of the Knafayim (Wings) program. The program, a joint initiative of The Jewish Agency, the Mirage Foundation, Israel Spirit and Keren Hayesod, provided a supportive framework for 2,200 lone soldiers this year – from those preparing for military service to those who have been discharged and are establishing their lives as civilians.

In addition, the agency has shared that about 12,000 young Jews from 60 countries came to leadership, volunteering, and career programs in Israel as part of Masa Israel Journey, a joint program with the government of Israel.

Lasting bonds were also established between Israelis from all sectors of society and world Jewry through the Jewish Agency’s Partnership2Gether network, which connected 95 global Jewish communities with 70 local municipalities in Israel.

Another 3,500 community leaders and professionals from 45 countries took part in seminars and training led by JReady, the Jewish Agency’s global emergency network which was established during the pandemic to strengthen the resilience of the Jewish communities and provide them with innovative tools to deal with emergency situations.

A PROTEST was held in March outside the home of Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked against the government’s policy of deporting some Ukrainian refugees. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

A total of 2,180 Israeli emissaries were sent to serve in Jewish communities in 65 countries around the world, where they work to strengthen both Jewish identity and the connection with Israel. Dozens of the Jewish Agency emissaries served at college campuses, building the pro-Israel community and supporting students in fighting increasing antisemitism. The group of emissaries also includes about 180 gap-year emissaries who volunteer for a year in Jewish communities before being drafted into the IDF.

About 12,000 children and their families participating in the Youth Futures program in 37 Israeli towns and about 1,250 young people living at the five Jewish Agency youth villages have received enrichment programming and ongoing support. Hundreds of young men and women from the social and geographic periphery participated in 17 Jewish Agency post-high school preparatory courses before serving in the IDF.

In 2022, The Jewish Agency, together with the Ogen Group, launched a platform for interest-free social loans, SparkIL (sparkil.org), which connects small Israeli business owners with social investors from around the Jewish world and Israel.

About 7,000 seniors and Holocaust survivors were provided a warm home in 55 senior housing facilities run by Amigour, The Jewish Agency’s public housing subsidiary. The Jewish Agency is continuing to build public housing units for seniors, as part of a joint venture with the Government of Israel and with the support of world Jewry.

Chairman of the Executive of The Jewish Agency for Israel Maj. Gen. (Res.) Doron Almog reflected on the organization’s activities this year, stating, “It was a dramatic year that emphasized the value of mutual responsibility among the Jewish people and during which The Jewish Agency helped strengthen the resilience of Jewish communities, empowered weaker populations in Israel, brought tens of thousands of olim, saved lives from all over Ukraine and brought them to a safe harbor in Israel. Aliyah is of existential importance to the State of Israel, both at the practical and moral levels.

"It expresses the nature of Israel as the state of the entire Jewish people and the strategic partnership between Israel and world Jewry."