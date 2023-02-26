On Thursday, February 16, an El Al plane landed at Ben Gurion Airport carrying 20 new olim (immigrants) from across the US who made Aliyah to Israel with the assistance of Nefesh B’Nefesh, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, in cooperation with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and Jewish National Fund-USA.

Among the olim on the flight were Barbara (59) and Daniel (61) Leeman, who made Aliyah from Maine directly to Be’er Sheva as part of the KKL - Nefesh B’Nefesh Go Beyond initiative, which assists newcomers in moving to Israel’s Southern and Northern regions. Barbara worked in computer and database management, while Daniel served as a rabbi and cantor in Maine and New Hampshire for over 40 years.

Barbara and Daniel join their three children, who made Aliyah approximately two years ago, and live together in Be’er Sheva, where they study medicine at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. Hannah (28) and Sam (27) study together and are in their second year, while Arielle (24) is in her first year. Hannah made Aliyah in the summer of 2021, while Sam immigrated a year later, just last summer, when he became the 75,000th Oleh of Nefesh B’Nefesh. Arielle is in the process of making Aliyah by this summer.

The Leeman's make aliyah

“Israel has always been dear in our hearts,” said Daniel Leeman. “When my great-grandfather was murdered by the Cossacks during the pogroms in Ukraine, the State of Israel hadn’t yet existed, so my mother’s family went to the United States. My father grew up in the Depression in Brooklyn and collected coins in the iconic tzedakah box of KKL. I am so proud of all that modern Israel has achieved, and I am especially grateful to the soldiers and all the Israelis who defended our country. They not only honor the memory of those who perished in the Holocaust but also ensure a place for all Jews in the future. We know that the greatest gift we can give the State of Israel is our three children…who will be able to help the people of Israel, as doctors, for decades to come.”

Roni Vinnikov, Chief Development Officer, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael: “We are delighted to see the path that Barbara and Daniel have chosen to be closer to their children. KKL is proud to be a partner in this vast project of assisting Diaspora Jewry to move to Israel and extend a special welcome to all the newcomers from the US and Canada to the Negev. We encourage Aliyah to Israel and are thrilled to see from year to year more and more Jews choosing to move here and settle in Israel.”

Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh: “The Leemans should feel triply blessed as all three of their amazing children are fulfilling their dreams of becoming doctors in Israel. We are inspired by the Aliyah of the younger pioneers of the family, which has now led to their parents making Aliyah and reuniting together in Israel. Each one of the new Leeman physicians will undoubtedly make incredible contributions to the Israeli healthcare system and positively influence all of our lives for the better.”