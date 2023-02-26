The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Jerusalem Post Aliyah Portal

Maine couple makes aliyah following their three children, who are all medical students

“We know that the greatest gift we can give the State of Israel is our three children…who will be able to help the people of Israel, as doctors, for decades to come.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 26, 2023 17:59

Updated: FEBRUARY 26, 2023 18:00
The Leeman's landing in Israel (photo credit: Shai Getzoff)
The Leeman's landing in Israel
(photo credit: Shai Getzoff)

On Thursday, February 16, an El Al plane landed at Ben Gurion Airport carrying 20 new olim (immigrants) from across the US who made Aliyah to Israel with the assistance of Nefesh B’Nefesh, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, in cooperation with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and Jewish National Fund-USA.

Among the olim on the flight were Barbara (59) and Daniel (61) Leeman, who made Aliyah from Maine directly to Be’er Sheva as part of the KKL - Nefesh B’Nefesh Go Beyond initiative, which assists newcomers in moving to Israel’s Southern and Northern regions. Barbara worked in computer and database management, while Daniel served as a rabbi and cantor in Maine and New Hampshire for over 40 years.

Barbara and Daniel join their three children, who made Aliyah approximately two years ago, and live together in Be’er Sheva, where they study medicine at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. Hannah (28) and Sam (27) study together and are in their second year, while Arielle (24) is in her first year. Hannah made Aliyah in the summer of 2021, while Sam immigrated a year later, just last summer, when he became the 75,000th Oleh of Nefesh B’Nefesh. Arielle is in the process of making Aliyah by this summer. 

The Leeman's make aliyah

“Israel has always been dear in our hearts,”  said Daniel Leeman. “When my great-grandfather was murdered by the Cossacks during the pogroms in Ukraine, the State of Israel hadn’t yet existed, so my mother’s family went to the United States. My father grew up in the Depression in Brooklyn and collected coins in the iconic tzedakah box of KKL. I am so proud of all that modern Israel has achieved, and I am especially grateful to the soldiers and all the Israelis who defended our country. They not only honor the memory of those who perished in the Holocaust but also ensure a place for all Jews in the future. We know that the greatest gift we can give the State of Israel is our three children…who will be able to help the people of Israel, as doctors, for decades to come.”

Roni Vinnikov, Chief Development Officer, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael: “We are delighted to see the path that Barbara and Daniel have chosen to be closer to their children. KKL is proud to be a partner in this vast project of assisting Diaspora Jewry to move to Israel and extend a special welcome to all the newcomers from the US and Canada to the Negev. We encourage Aliyah to Israel and are thrilled to see from year to year more and more Jews choosing to move here and settle in Israel.”

Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh: “The Leemans should feel triply blessed as all three of their amazing children are fulfilling their dreams of becoming doctors in Israel. We are inspired by the Aliyah of the younger pioneers of the family, which has now led to their parents making Aliyah and reuniting together in Israel. Each one of the new Leeman physicians will undoubtedly make incredible contributions to the Israeli healthcare system and positively influence all of our lives for the better.”



Tags aliyah nefesh b'nefesh The Jewish Agency for Israel JNF-USA
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

The quietest place on earth will drive you insane

Radio frequency anechoic chamber, Antennas Research Group, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece. The interior surfaces are covered with pyramidal Radiation Absorbent Material (RAM) which are made of rubberized foam impregnated with mixtures of carbon and iron.
4

Zelensky: If China allies itself with Russia, there will be world war III

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya bumps fists with Permanent Representative of China to the UN Zhang Jun as the United Nations Security Council meets after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in New York City, US. February 21, 2022.
5

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by