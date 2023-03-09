The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Jerusalem Post Aliyah Portal

Nefesh B’Nefesh to hold ‘MedEx’ event to streamline Aliyah logistics for medical professionals

Nefesh B’Nefesh MedEx event will enable medical professionals to take major steps towards transferring their medical licenses before making Aliyah - in person and in one location.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 9, 2023 17:55
Nefesh B’Nefesh past MedEx event (photo credit: SHAHAR AZRAN)
Nefesh B’Nefesh past MedEx event
(photo credit: SHAHAR AZRAN)

Nefesh B’Nefesh will hold its annual “MedEx” event on March 19-20, 2023, aimed at providing medical professionals, both in the advanced stages of aliyah planning and those with more long-term goals, with expedited licensing opportunities, networking with Israeli medical professionals and employers as well as on-site licensing.   

The event, which will take place at the Teaneck Marriott at Glenpointe, 100 Frank W Burr Blvd, in Teaneck, NJ,  will be split into two tracks, catering to anyone planning aliyah within the next two years and those starting to consider their aliyah options. The main MedEx track will enable medical professionals to start the Israeli medical licensing process by opening files with Israel’s Ministry of Health’s licensing representatives who will be on-site to review their individual cases. In addition, participating physicians will be able to meet with members of the Israeli Medical Association for their specialty recognition. There will also be an Israeli notary present to authenticate their documents, as well as networking/job interviews with numerous Israeli hospitals and medical facilities that will be recruiting at MedEx. 

The second track, entitled “Taste of Medex,” is geared for medical students and professionals, nursing students and physical therapists who are more long-term planners, seeking to learn about transferring their medical licenses, discovering medical and allied health careers in Israel, and networking with potential employers and professionals from Israel to better understand their various options. There will be a series of sessions and workshops offered on a variety of topics relevant for current and future medical professionals in Israel, including nursing, physicians and a special presentation by the Deputy Director General of Israel’s Health Ministry regarding emergency medical care that Israel provides in response to natural disasters. 

Nefesh B’Nefesh launched the MedEx stand-alone event in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael (KKL), and the Jewish National Fund-USA, alongside Israel’s Ministry of Health and the Israeli Medical Association, to enable medical professionals to take major steps towards transferring their North American medical licenses before making aliyah — all in person and in one dedicated location. This year’s event offers that streamlined experience to physicians, nurses, dentists, physician assistants, podiatrists, psychologists, ophthalmologists, pharmacists, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, speech therapists, audiologists, dietitians/nutritionists, dental hygienists and medical laboratory professionals.

“Our MedEx track has proven to be an indispensable part of the medical Aliyah process, and it is exciting for us to once again host this in-person event in New Jersey, especially as we continue to see an increase in aliyah interest from medical professionals from across North America,” said Tony Gelbart, Co-Founder and Chairman of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “Nefesh B’Nefesh is constantly striving to create accessible ways for potential Olim to explore their options and take additional steps toward fulfilling their Aliyah dreams. Through Medex, we are excited to assist all medical professionals in making substantial inroads in processing their future Israeli medical licenses while minimizing their bureaucracy by enabling real-time interviews and job placements in advance of their aliyah.” 

Since its inception, Nefesh B’Nefesh has assisted more than 840 physicians and 2,900 medical professionals with their Aliyah process. Most are now employed in hospitals, Israel’s health funds (HMOs), and the private sector. Nefesh B’Nefesh anticipates that over 300 medical professionals will attend this year’s MedEx event. 

The following Israeli medical institutions will be represented at the event: Assia Medical, Bnai Zion Medical Center, Clalit Health Services, Directorate of Government Medical Centers, Galilee Medical Center, Hadassah Medical Center, Herzog Hospital, Leumit Health Services, Maccabi Healthcare Services, Merchavim Mental Health Center, Meuhedet Health Services, Rambam Health Care Campus, Ministry of the Negev, Galilee and National Resilience, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Sheba Medical Center, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) and Tzafon Medical Center (Poriya).

MedEx participants will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from the Israeli Ministry of Health’s Licensing Division, the Israeli Medical Association (IMA), local health funds (kupot holim), and hospitals to obtain current, reliable, relevant information to assist with their Aliyah process. Experts will be on hand to discuss and facilitate the medical licensing process and to ensure a rapid transition into the Israeli medical workforce, as well as to provide professional networking opportunities, information regarding specialty recognition within Israel, and notarization of documentation. Most importantly, leading Israeli health and medical institutions will interview qualified candidates for positions in the medical industry so that Olim can secure jobs even before they arrive in Israel.  

Register for MedEx here. 



Tags health nefesh b'nefesh Pharmaceuticals Medicare
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
2

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
3

Inscription bearing Persian King Darius the Great's name discovered in Israel

The Darius inscription.
4

Russians are forced to fight with shovels, amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
5

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by