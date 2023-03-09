Nefesh B’Nefesh will hold its annual “MedEx” event on March 19-20, 2023, aimed at providing medical professionals, both in the advanced stages of aliyah planning and those with more long-term goals, with expedited licensing opportunities, networking with Israeli medical professionals and employers as well as on-site licensing.

The event, which will take place at the Teaneck Marriott at Glenpointe, 100 Frank W Burr Blvd, in Teaneck, NJ, will be split into two tracks, catering to anyone planning aliyah within the next two years and those starting to consider their aliyah options. The main MedEx track will enable medical professionals to start the Israeli medical licensing process by opening files with Israel’s Ministry of Health’s licensing representatives who will be on-site to review their individual cases. In addition, participating physicians will be able to meet with members of the Israeli Medical Association for their specialty recognition. There will also be an Israeli notary present to authenticate their documents, as well as networking/job interviews with numerous Israeli hospitals and medical facilities that will be recruiting at MedEx.

The second track, entitled “Taste of Medex,” is geared for medical students and professionals, nursing students and physical therapists who are more long-term planners, seeking to learn about transferring their medical licenses, discovering medical and allied health careers in Israel, and networking with potential employers and professionals from Israel to better understand their various options. There will be a series of sessions and workshops offered on a variety of topics relevant for current and future medical professionals in Israel, including nursing, physicians and a special presentation by the Deputy Director General of Israel’s Health Ministry regarding emergency medical care that Israel provides in response to natural disasters.

Nefesh B’Nefesh launched the MedEx stand-alone event in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael (KKL), and the Jewish National Fund-USA, alongside Israel’s Ministry of Health and the Israeli Medical Association, to enable medical professionals to take major steps towards transferring their North American medical licenses before making aliyah — all in person and in one dedicated location. This year’s event offers that streamlined experience to physicians, nurses, dentists, physician assistants, podiatrists, psychologists, ophthalmologists, pharmacists, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, speech therapists, audiologists, dietitians/nutritionists, dental hygienists and medical laboratory professionals.

“Our MedEx track has proven to be an indispensable part of the medical Aliyah process, and it is exciting for us to once again host this in-person event in New Jersey, especially as we continue to see an increase in aliyah interest from medical professionals from across North America,” said Tony Gelbart, Co-Founder and Chairman of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “Nefesh B’Nefesh is constantly striving to create accessible ways for potential Olim to explore their options and take additional steps toward fulfilling their Aliyah dreams. Through Medex, we are excited to assist all medical professionals in making substantial inroads in processing their future Israeli medical licenses while minimizing their bureaucracy by enabling real-time interviews and job placements in advance of their aliyah.”

Since its inception, Nefesh B’Nefesh has assisted more than 840 physicians and 2,900 medical professionals with their Aliyah process. Most are now employed in hospitals, Israel’s health funds (HMOs), and the private sector. Nefesh B’Nefesh anticipates that over 300 medical professionals will attend this year’s MedEx event.

The following Israeli medical institutions will be represented at the event: Assia Medical, Bnai Zion Medical Center, Clalit Health Services, Directorate of Government Medical Centers, Galilee Medical Center, Hadassah Medical Center, Herzog Hospital, Leumit Health Services, Maccabi Healthcare Services, Merchavim Mental Health Center, Meuhedet Health Services, Rambam Health Care Campus, Ministry of the Negev, Galilee and National Resilience, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Sheba Medical Center, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) and Tzafon Medical Center (Poriya).

MedEx participants will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from the Israeli Ministry of Health’s Licensing Division, the Israeli Medical Association (IMA), local health funds (kupot holim), and hospitals to obtain current, reliable, relevant information to assist with their Aliyah process. Experts will be on hand to discuss and facilitate the medical licensing process and to ensure a rapid transition into the Israeli medical workforce, as well as to provide professional networking opportunities, information regarding specialty recognition within Israel, and notarization of documentation. Most importantly, leading Israeli health and medical institutions will interview qualified candidates for positions in the medical industry so that Olim can secure jobs even before they arrive in Israel.

Register for MedEx here.