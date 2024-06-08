How Anglo immigrants thrive in Jerusalem's Arnona neighborhood

The inspiration for this column came from a source that In Jerusalem editor Erica Schachne often turns to for wise counsel and regularly sits across from at the table: her mother, Esther.

With her parents making aliyah two years ago, she has seen firsthand how her mother and father, Gary, have adjusted to their new Jerusalem life better than anyone could have anticipated.

Buying an apartment had seemed an impossible dream. “The parents” had serious, stringent requirements, and the cost of an apartment seemed beyond their reach. But leave it up to Erica’s good friend Miriam Gold, who works at Tivuch Shelly Real Estate – she knew just the place. Mentioned as a passing idea by Miriam, pooh-poohed by “the daughter” as a shidduch harder than parting the sea, the improbable happened, and a new apartment was purchased.

And where is this magical place? A 10-minute walk to the Hadar Mall and a 15-minute jaunt to Baka, in the burgeoning Jerusalem neighborhood of Upper Arnona. Their building complex has become an unexpected haven for older olim from across the globe. Having left lifelong friends and their country of origin, everyone there is in the same situation: sharing the dream of creating a new home in their homeland, in the market for new people to meet and new connections to grow.

Indeed, the buildings on Tzvi Noyman and Hashofet Chaim Cohen streets are more than just pleasant domiciles. They have become something of a retiree summer camp, where neighbors regularly share Shabbat, play mahjong, volunteer together at organizations such as the Lone Soldier Center in Memory of Michael Levin (spearheaded by dedicated residents Bernie and Leah Weinberger), and enjoy activities like ice cream socials and tours of sites like the Tower of David and farther afield. ‘Shavu Banot’: ‘This is OUR country.’ (credit: Miriam Gold/Gary Schachne)

The community WhatsApp group has become an indispensable outlet for everything from handyman recommendations to news and levity, and how to work within Israeli culture to get that pesky guy on the street to stop parking at a strange angle that encroaches on your spot.

At a gathering hosted in the Schachne abode, Erica and Miriam joined three of Esther’s friends who had also moved to the building complex in the last few years. Over a spread that included quiche, angel hair pasta, and nostalgic American foodstuffs like corn on the cob and even Tootsie Rolls, the group – neighbors and new friends – spoke candidly about their shared experiences and decision to spend their retirement years in Israel.

Hailing from Queens, New York (that’s Esther, Gary, and Erica); Tzipora Meier of Teaneck, New Jersey; Phyllis Kornbluth of the Five Towns on Long Island; Bonnie Saban of Toronto; and Miriam of Worcester, Massachusetts, they had a lot in common.

EACH TOLD their singular stories of the road that led them to this tiny Jewish state in the wilds of the Middle East. Esther, who first visited in the legendary summer of 1971, fell in love with the country and her future husband Gary, whom she met serendipitously at Jaffa Gate and married shortly after returning to the US. (Indeed, they feel a sense of gratitude every time they are at Sha’ar Yafo, having come full circle and returned to live in Jerusalem so many years later.)

With aliyah always in their sights, they even went to the Jewish Agency many years ago. They were offered an apartment in then-desolate Ramot (a comment that draws hoots of laughter, considering the price tag of a home there now) but ultimately opted to stay put in Queens. When Erica made aliyah at the end of 2009, the Schachnes were happy and proud, but they had older parents to care for. The timing was finally right in February 2022.

Bonnie’s story is equally compelling. Raised in a non-religiously observant household in Canada, her first trip to Israel at 39 ignited a deep spark within her. She recalled visiting the Western Wall, which she described as a “movie-like” emotional experience. Returning was a logical decision for her and husband, Asher, who was born in Israel and is fluent in Hebrew. After years in Winnipeg (brrr) and Florida, the time was right to come on aliyah.

Similarly, Tzipora – who has a PhD and was the beloved principal of Stella K. Abraham High School for Girls (SKA), a Modern Orthodox day school in Nassau County, New York, for many years – shared deep family ties to Israel. Ditto for her husband, Menachem, who founded The Frisch School, a respected New Jersey high school that counts Jared Kushner among its alumni.

Both were on board, but the timing needed to align. The road home beckoned, and with a leap of faith during the COVID-19 pandemic, they finally made the move.

Phyllis’s journey was marked by decisive moments – making the quick (seemingly insane, later proven wise) decision to buy an apartment in the complex in just two weeks! She and her husband, Phil, retired and six days later, hopped on a plane to Israel.

Aliyah was always on her mind. At 21, Phyllis went to the Jewish Agency, where she was advised to “Go home, get married, then think about it.” She returned to Israel with her husband on a sabbatical when they first married and again decided not to make the permanent move. In hindsight, she admits she wasn’t ready at that young age. They got comfortable in their American lives, as many do, but sent their kids to Zionist schools because they wanted them to be infused with Zionist ideals.

“Some parents discourage their kids, but we didn’t,” she shared. Subsequently, each of their children made aliyah (as a lone soldier/on the Gruss program); their daughter didn’t rush because she was paying off school loans. When the time felt right, Phyllis did not hesitate to act on her long-held desire to live in Israel and has not looked back since she arrived.

As for the next generation: Miriam also moved quickly and seemingly impulsively, inspired by the five-second rule from Mel Robbins – which states that your mind has about a five-second window before you start to overthink things. Since Miriam is a planner, and a professional organizer to boot, she does not often make snap major decisions. “You can’t overthink your aliyah because you will always find a reason not to come,” she affirmed.

As for Erica, she has known since she was a little girl that making aliyah was her destiny – so much so that upon a guest appearance on the Romper Room TV show at the tender age of seven, she pointed to a picture in a storybook of camels in the desert and told bewildered host Miss Molly, “That’s in Eretz Yisrael.”

INTEGRATION INTO this Arnona community has seemed nearly seamless for many. Gary Schachne, popping in among the women for a moment, recalled being warmly welcomed at the local synagogue, where community members sang “Shavu Banim,” and candyman Charlie Weisinger (now a friend) even offered him a lollipop.

Phyllis shared how neighbors helped her and Phil as their massive lift arrived and they were busy moving in, proffering assistance such as a moving cart and delicious welcome cookies.

The community offers many social activities, from Torah study classes to a variety of hessed opportunities, with residents taking advantage of the abundance of local cafés and culture – festivals, art openings, and theater. Their network of friendships and activities has helped ease the transition and foster a sense of community.

Living in Israel is not without its challenges. Most of the residents have at least one or two children who made aliyah and live in communities throughout Israel. Those whose children and grandchildren are not living here face an additional layer of difficulty, making their move particularly impressive. Other issues range from navigating a new, more brusque (often hilariously so) culture that makes shopping at Osher Ad and navigating local roads a real-life video game, to dealing with the practicalities of daily life in a language they may not have mastered.

Esther often laughingly recounts how more experienced neighbor Harry Brukner (who also hails from Queens, NY) took her and Gary aside soon after their aliyah, good-naturedly telling them – with much love for native Israelis – that when things go wrong, it’s incumbent to keep in mind these three little words, “It’s not you,” and that this happens to everybody.

The residents of Arnona face various obstacles, from managing their Internet to handling larger issues such as the current ferocious war, which for some broke out not long after their big move. Phyllis, whose son has served in Gaza, finds solace and strength in the support of her neighbors. Another neighbor and friend, Judy Berger, who has several family members in the army, stays amazingly upbeat, receiving emotional support from the community and inspiring others with her indomitable attitude.

The community’s response to the Israel-Hamas war has also included volunteering together. For example, when Tivuch Shelly owner Shelly Levine went to New York for her grandson’s bar mitzvah and work meetings, she lent her apartment to soldiers who were doing complex forensic work to find missing persons in the wake of Hamas’s Oct. 7 mega-atrocity.

The women quickly mobilized and organized meals for them, inventing reasons to knock on their door and check in on them (it didn’t hurt that they all were handsome and charming). Regularly giving back in the best way they know, be it making tzitzit for soldiers or mezuzahs for evacuees, they all banded together to be there for those in need – and each other. It was also a quick initiation into truly being part of Israeli society, and the pressure and pain that go along with it.

Fortunately, there are many beautiful, touching parts to being part of this society. Phyllis shared how one time in the supermarket, at the height of the war, she was overcome with emotion at not knowing the whereabouts of her soldier son. Women in the aisles rushed over to comfort her. “When I have stress, I go and talk to people in the supermarket,” she said matter of factly. That is how Israel is – one big family.

OLIM TEND to gravitate to other olim, but it is no easy feat to reinvent yourself at an older age. In this community of newcomers, everyone is in the same boat and they are navigating the waters together. Many expressed how the community reminds them of a bungalow colony or living in a “vertical yishuv” (a term coined by resident Shmuel Idler) in the middle of a big city.

Everyone agreed that the environment in the complex is welcoming and imbued with Torah values, with tremendous acts of kindness done almost regularly. Their social lives leave Miriam’s and Erica’s in the dust: “You could be busy every Friday/Shabbat hosting or having a potluck with your friends here,” Esther said.

Despite the difficulties, these Arnona residents firmly believe they have made the right choice. They find joy in their everyday lives, as Tzipora emphasized: “In Israel, you can actually do the things like bake for soldiers [her olive oil chocolate cake is a particular crowd-pleaser], comfort mourners, and recite Hallel on Independence Day and Jerusalem Day.”

IT IS ALSO not lost on the group that they escaped the hurtful, hard-to-believe torrent of antisemitism that has surfaced in their home countries since Oct. 7. In a poignant reflection, the women remarked, “Even with the challenges, it’s still better here, and it’s our country. Our parents couldn’t come, but we did.”

The community of Upper Arnona stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of aliyah and the vibrant, supportive network that awaits those who take the leap, regardless of age. People are not merely residing on the same street; they are active participants in a shared dream that has turned into a meaningful reality.

The sense of purpose and belonging they experience is unmatched, proving it is never too late to realize the dream of living in Israel. The sentiment by Bonnie at the end of the evening, “I feel like we should sing ‘Hatikvah’ before we leave,” perfectly captures the community’s spirit.■

Tivuch Shelly: Transforming a complex into a community

Shelly Levine, CEO of Tivuch Shelly Real Estate, has played a pivotal role in shaping this community. Her vision was to create a welcoming environment for Anglo olim, including herself, after her husband passed away. By blending long-term rentals with privately owned apartments, she aimed to create a supportive network of peers. Many residents such as Phyllis credit Shelly for facilitating their move and helping them settle into the community.

The Schachnes, who live on Shelly’s floor, even stayed with her the first week after their aliyah flight.

While originally envisioned as a complex for secular/Masorti (traditional) Jerusalemites as opposed to the more religious Anglos, the populations blend together well. The less observant residents, mostly Israelis with younger children, lend a homey feel to what might otherwise be an Anglo bubble.

This isn’t the first time Shelly has made a lasting mark on Israel’s landscape. She began years ago with Ramat Beit Shemesh, tailoring it with the same touch.

What’s ahead? Another community in Arnona, close to Ramat Rachel.