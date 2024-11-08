Major General (Res.) Doron Almog on the bond between Israel and the Jewish communities worldwide

At the Jerusalem Post's "Aliyah in Times of War" conference, Major General (Res.) Doron Almog, Chairman of The Jewish Agency for Israel, offered insights into the international Jewish communities’ response to the recent crisis and the role of Aliyah in strengthening the Jewish state.

Reflecting on the outpouring of support following the October 7 attacks, Almog described it as a "shock to the Jewish world." He detailed the swift mobilization of resources from the international Jewish community, an unprecedented $1 billion in aid raised for Israel. Many Jewish volunteers have arrived in Israel to provide support.

Since the crisis, more than 33,000 new Olim have come, with many joining the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Almog further recounted how "parents arrived after the beloved son who fell in battle."

In his words, "October 7 brought a shock, a clear shock, to the Jewish world," a turning point reminiscent of the resilience displayed by Jewish people throughout history. He sees the current situation as the "biggest crisis for Jews since the Second World War and the establishment of the State of Israel," a moment that has stirred a renewed commitment to Israel among Jews from all corners of the world.

Reflecting on the history and evolution of The Jewish Agency, Almog spoke of its foundational role in building the State of Israel, calling it the "third temple" that Jews worldwide are dedicated to sustaining. Established in 1929, The Jewish Agency served as a government for the Jewish community in Mandatory Palestine and played a critical role in the War of Independence.

"The Jewish Agency was the temporary government," Almog noted, guiding Israel through the tumultuous early years. Since then, it has retained a central role in facilitating Aliyah, helping millions of Jews move to Israel and begin new lives.

Today, Aliyah is experiencing a resurgence as more Jews abroad consider moving to Israel amid rising antisemitism and instability. Almog reported a fourfold increase in Aliyah applications since October 7, particularly from Jews in the UK, Canada, Australia, and the United States.

This pattern, he said, shows how "each individual Jew all over the world... makes decisions," reflecting an "unconditional love" for Israel and an inherent resilience akin to that of biblical figures like Abraham. He recalled a young woman he met in the United States who, when asked why she was making Aliyah, responded, "Because of October 7."

Almog sees these choices as "acts of bravery and courage" given the ongoing security threats facing Israel. Despite the risks, young Jews continue to come, driven by what Almog called an "admiration of heroism" rooted in Jewish tradition and history. He believes that this tradition of courage, symbolized by figures like Moses, Joshua, and King David, is integral to Jewish identity and the driving force behind the current wave of Aliyah.

To support the needs of these young, idealistic newcomers, The Jewish Agency offers specialized programs that help them integrate into Israeli society and often join the IDF. Almog emphasized the essential role of these young Olim in strengthening Israel, not only through military service but also by contributing to the nation's cultural, scientific, and economic development.

He cited the transformative impact of the wave of Jewish immigrants from Russia in the 1990s, who brought advancements in technology, medicine, and the arts, describing Aliyah as a "growth engine" for Israel.

"We need a new wave of Aliyah," Almog asserted, stressing the importance of attracting Jews from across the globe. While debates persist within Israel regarding conscription and other issues, Almog highlighted a broader perspective: the vast potential of the global Jewish population to enrich Israeli society. "There are about 8 million Jews all over the world," Almog noted, adding that "we need to attract them" to Israel.

Almog envisions an exemplary society where Israel strives for excellence in all fields—healthcare, security, business, and science—while ensuring no one is left behind. "We are not fighting for revenge or punishment," he clarified. "We are fighting because it's existential. We must fight for our existence...but our goal is not fighting." Almog's vision transcends conflict, focusing on creating a society defined by strength, compassion, and unity.