MedEx event in Los Angeles aims to recruit 2,000 Jewish doctors to Israel

Dozens of Jewish medical professionals participated in a MedEx event in Los Angeles that aims to integrate more doctors into the Israeli workforce, Nefesh B’Nefesh announced in a statement on Monday.

The joint initiative between the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Ministry of Health, Nefesh B’Nefesh, and The Jewish Agency for Israel aims to recruit 2,000 Jewish doctors to Israel in the next five years, according to Nefesh B’Nefesh. Sign up for our newsletter to learn more >>

Healthcare representatives from organizations and companies such as Ichilov, Hadassah, Clalit, and the Northern Medical Center conducted real-time job interviews at the event, the statement said. Attendees met with representatives from the Israeli Ministry of Health and Medical Directorate to discuss licensing, job opportunities, and relocation grants.

Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer said this joint effort will strengthen the Israeli healthcare system with a focus on the Negev and Galilee.

"The MedEx events provide an important platform to encourage doctors to make Aliyah, while offering assistance to navigate the process,” Sofer said. “It is heartwarming to see the significant interest from doctors in particular, and by Jews in general, to make aliyah during this time of war. This is a profound expression of Zionism and a demonstration of solidarity with the citizens of Israel." DOCTORS LOOKING to make aliyah attend the London MedEx exposition last month. (credit: SHAHAR AZRAN)

"Aliyah is a growth machine"

Maj.-Gen. (ret.) Doron Almog, the chairman of the Jewish Agency, said he welcomed the initiative and hopes it will lead to many Jews making aliyah.

“Aliyah is a growth engine, and the integration of more Jews into the actions and endeavors of the State of Israel, in medicine and other fields, is an essential part of its rebuilding and development,” Almog said.

An emphasis was placed on employment in cities in Israel’s periphery because of new grant programs from the Ministry of the Negev, Galilee and National Resilience, and the government administration in the Gaza border areas, according to the press statement.

“Our MedEx events reflect our shared commitment to addressing Israel’s healthcare needs while empowering Jewish medical professionals in their Aliyah journeys,” said Tony Gelbart, the co-founder and chairman of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “These medical professionals are embarking on a transformative path that will enrich their lives and strengthen Israel’s healthcare system. And as such, we are committed to ensuring that their Aliyah and integration processes are as smooth and successful as possible.”

Sunday’s event was part of MedEx’s newly founded International Medical Aliyah Program (IMAP). Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now