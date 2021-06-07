The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Jerusalem Post Aliyah Portal Legal Services

From the High Court to media consultancy and crisis management

Adv. Aviv Shmider, Media Advisor to the Supreme Court President, Esther Hayut - moves to the private sector and joins a crises management firm specializing in tech, economy, law and regulation.

By SPECIAL CONTRIBUTOR  
JUNE 7, 2021 20:31
Adv. Aviv Shmider (photo credit: TAMIR DGANI)
Adv. Aviv Shmider
(photo credit: TAMIR DGANI)
Adv. Aviv Shmider, who until recently served as the media consultant to Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Esther Hayut - joints OH! Orenstein Hoshen media and strategic consulting firm. Shmider, a lawyer, also practiced law at Tadmor Levy & Co, among Israel's leading law firms, and served as a reporter and programs editor on the IDF radio station and an editor and head of news desk at Ha'aretz.
Shmider began his professional path upon joining the IDF radio station, where he served as a reporter and editor in the news department. Upon discharge, he joined Ha'aretz, where he filled various journalistic positions, including head of desk and supplement editor. He later completed an undergraduate degree in law at Bar Ilan University and interned at Tadmor Levy & Co., where he continued as a lawyer in the Commercial and M&A Department – accompanying large technology, health, infrastructures and third sector companies.
He was recruited by the Supreme Court in January 2019 and appointed the media advisor for Chief Justice, Judge Esther Hayut.
Shmider coordinated media activities in her office and accompanied the Chief Justice in an especially complex period for the legal system. Inter alia, his tenure saw the initiation of live broadcasts from Supreme Court deliberations, a policy of publishing high-profile case law abstracts to the media and the activation of official social media accounts for the legislative authority (Twitter and Instagram).

Shmider stated today: "After a fascinating, exciting and gratifying period at the Supreme Court, I am thrilled to set out on a new chapter in the private market. At Orenstein Hoshen, I found a quality, professional and, just as importantly, principled team with whom I speak the same language, concur with on various issues and believe that, together, we will be able to introduce a true alternative in a field where there are few quality competitors".
According to Hedan Orenstein and Itamar Hoshen, "We are pleased to have Aviv join our Economics, Law and Regulation Department. Aviv has a deep acquaintance with the various elements of the legal system, both public and private, and exceptionally specializes in the interface between it and the media. His addition significantly empowers our firm, benefitting our clients on the professional level and helping further our positioning as Israel's best and preferred address for business factors dealing with complex media, legal and crisis situations".


Tags Israel law lawyer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel must find a new way to negotiate with Hamas for captives

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asher Fredman

UAE-Israel Greentech collaboration can transform the post-corona world

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: Chutzpah Prize contenders

 By LIAT COLLINS

Israel is in danger. We need to be vigilant - comment

 By YAAKOV KATZ

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by