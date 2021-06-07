From the High Court to media consultancy and crisis management

Adv. Aviv Shmider, who until recently served as the media consultant to Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Esther Hayut - joints OH! Orenstein Hoshen media and strategic consulting firm. Shmider, a lawyer, also practiced law at Tadmor Levy & Co, among Israel's leading law firms, and served as a reporter and programs editor on the IDF radio station and an editor and head of news desk at Ha'aretz.

Shmider began his professional path upon joining the IDF radio station, where he served as a reporter and editor in the news department. Upon discharge, he joined Ha'aretz, where he filled various journalistic positions, including head of desk and supplement editor. He later completed an undergraduate degree in law at Bar Ilan University and interned at Tadmor Levy & Co., where he continued as a lawyer in the Commercial and M&A Department – accompanying large technology, health, infrastructures and third sector companies.

Shmider coordinated media activities in her office and accompanied the Chief Justice in an especially complex period for the legal system. Inter alia, his tenure saw the initiation of live broadcasts from Supreme Court deliberations, a policy of publishing high-profile case law abstracts to the media and the activation of official social media accounts for the legislative authority (Twitter and Instagram). He was recruited by the Supreme Court in January 2019 and appointed the media advisor for Chief Justice, Judge Esther Hayut.



Shmider stated today: "After a fascinating, exciting and gratifying period at the Supreme Court, I am thrilled to set out on a new chapter in the private market. At Orenstein Hoshen, I found a quality, professional and, just as importantly, principled team with whom I speak the same language, concur with on various issues and believe that, together, we will be able to introduce a true alternative in a field where there are few quality competitors".

According to Hedan Orenstein and Itamar Hoshen, "We are pleased to have Aviv join our Economics, Law and Regulation Department. Aviv has a deep acquaintance with the various elements of the legal system, both public and private, and exceptionally specializes in the interface between it and the media. His addition significantly empowers our firm, benefitting our clients on the professional level and helping further our positioning as Israel's best and preferred address for business factors dealing with complex media, legal and crisis situations".

