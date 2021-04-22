328 Congress members support full funding of Israel security assistance

The move comes three days after the speeches of Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, who said during the J Street conference that the administration should consider conditioning aid to Israel.

The letter was spearheaded by Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Florida-22), chairman of the Middle East, North Africa and Global Counterterrorism Subcommittee, and Rep. Michael McCaul, (R-Texas-10), lead Republican of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“There should be no doubt of where Congress stands in our support for Israel' s security after an overwhelming majority of Democrats and Republicans signed on to support full funding of security assistance to our closest Middle East ally," Deutch said in a statement.

“This letter clearly demonstrates that Republicans and Democrats in Congress stand together in opposing conditions on our security assistance to Israel," McCaul said. "The United States stands with our friend and ally Israel in promoting our shared national security goals abroad. We remain committed to providing Israel with the necessary security aid to protect itself.”

“We strongly believe that robust US foreign assistance is vital to ensuring our national security interests abroad,” the letter reads. “One program that enjoys particularly strong bipartisan backing – and for which we, Democrats and Republicans, urge your continued strong support – is the full funding of security assistance to Israel.

“Israel continues to face direct threats from Iran and its terrorist proxies,” they wrote. ”American security assistance to Israel helps counter these threats, and our rock-solid security partnership serves as a deterrent against even more significant attacks on our shared interests. Congress is committed to maintaining Israel's qualitative military edge and its ability to defend itself, by itself, against persistent threats.

“Our aid to Israel is a vital and cost-effective expenditure which advances important US national security interests in a highly challenging region,” the letter reads. “As America's closest Mideast ally, Israel regularly provides the United States with unique intelligence information and advanced defensive weapons systems.

“We recognize that not every Member of Congress will agree with every policy decision of every Israeli government,” they wrote. The members of Congress also quoted President Joe Biden's opposition to condition aid. “Reducing funding or adding conditions on security assistance would be detrimental to Israel's ability to defend itself against all threats,” the letter reads.

Washington - A bipartisan group of 328 Members of Congress sent a letter on Thursday morning to the Appropriations Committee to voice support for “robust funding for Israel’s security without added conditions.”