Actor Matthew McConaughey beats incumbent for Texas governorship - poll

Despite 50% of poll respondents saying they approve of Governor Greg Abbot's handling of his job, only 33% of respondents said they would vote for Abbot over McConaughey.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 20, 2021 09:11
Matthew McConaughey stars Guy Richie's 'The Gentelmen' (photo credit: Courtesy)
Matthew McConaughey stars Guy Richie's 'The Gentelmen'
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Some 45% of Texans say they would vote for Matthew McConaughey if he ran in Texas' next gubernatorial election, a poll by Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler found.
The poll, released Sunday, found that some 66% of Democrats, 44% of independents and 30% of Republicans say that they would vote for McConaughey if he ran.
Despite 29% of poll respondents saying they approve of Governor Greg Abbot's handling of his job, and an additional 21% strongly approving of Abbot, only 33% of respondents said they would vote for Abbot if offered the choice between him and McConaughey. Some 22% said they would vote for "someone else" if offered this choice.
McConaughey flirted with the idea of a gubernatorial run in March, saying he was serious about the possibility, the Texas Tribune reported. Little is known however about the actor's political views and ideology.
He has not voted in a Texas primary since 2012 and has not said if he would run as a Democrat, Republican or something else, according to the Texas Tribune.
Some 30% of poll respondents said that they were Democrats, 37% identified as Republican and 33% as "neither." Some 6% of respondents classified themselves as extremely liberal, 31% as middle of the road, and 11% as extremely conservative. Some 6% answered that they "did not know" when asked how they rate their political views on a scale of 1 to 7, with 1 being extremely liberal and 7 being extremely conservative.
The poll was conducted among 1,126 registered Texas voters and has a +/- 2.9% margin of error (4.1% including design effects). It was conducted between April 6 and 13.



