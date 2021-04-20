Actor Matthew McConaughey beats incumbent for Texas governorship - poll

Some 45% of Texans say they would vote for Matthew McConaughey if he ran in Texas' next gubernatorial election, a poll by Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler found.The poll, released Sunday, found that some 66% of Democrats, 44% of independents and 30% of Republicans say that they would vote for McConaughey if he ran. Despite 29% of poll respondents saying they approve of Governor Greg Abbot's handling of his job, and an additional 21% strongly approving of Abbot, only 33% of respondents said they would vote for Abbot if offered the choice between him and McConaughey. Some 22% said they would vote for "someone else" if offered this choice.McConaughey flirted with the idea of a gubernatorial run in March, saying he was serious about the possibility, the Texas Tribune reported. Little is known however about the actor's political views and ideology.He has not voted in a Texas primary since 2012 and has not said if he would run as a Democrat, Republican or something else, according to the Texas Tribune. Some 30% of poll respondents said that they were Democrats, 37% identified as Republican and 33% as "neither." Some 6% of respondents classified themselves as extremely liberal, 31% as middle of the road, and 11% as extremely conservative. Some 6% answered that they "did not know" when asked how they rate their political views on a scale of 1 to 7, with 1 being extremely liberal and 7 being extremely conservative.The poll was conducted among 1,126 registered Texas voters and has a +/- 2.9% margin of error (4.1% including design effects). It was conducted between April 6 and 13.