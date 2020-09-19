The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Adelsons pledge up to $50 million in final Trump campaign push - report

Both campaigns and their allies are focused on getting out the Jewish vote, particularly in Florida, in what is expected to be a tight race.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
SEPTEMBER 19, 2020 07:11
Sheldon Adelson, a casino magnate and major backer of pro-Israel causes. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Sheldon Adelson, a casino magnate and major backer of pro-Israel causes.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam, the pro-Israel philanthropists and major Republican givers, will spend up to $50 million in a final weeks campaign push for President Donald Trump, CNBC reported.
The casino magnate and his physician spouse are consulting with Republican officials close to Trump about where to spend the money, the report said.
Trump is trailing his rival, Joe Biden, in fundraising and a Biden ally, former New York mayor and media mogul Mike Bloomberg, has pledged $100 million in the critical swing state of Florida.
The report of Adelson’s pledge comes after reports that Trump berated Sheldon Adelson for not stepping up and helping him in the final part of the campaign. Trump has shifted Israel policy to the right-wing postures favored by the Adelsons and has awarded Miriam Adelson the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her medical philanthropy.
The Trump campaign has meantime accelerated its Jewish outreach, this week launching Jewish Voices for Trump as its official campaign Jewish outreach body. Its board includes the Adelsons; conservative radio host Mark Levin’s wife, Julie Strauss Levin; investment executive Wayne Berman; and Boris Epshteyn, a top adviser to the campaign.
The Biden campaign has had a Jewish outreach operation for months. This week, Epshteyn challenged the Biden campaign’s Jewish outreach director, Aaron Keyak, to a debate.
Both campaigns and their allies are focused on getting out the Jewish vote, particularly in Florida, in what is expected to be a tight race.
The Trump campaign launched an ad this week celebrating the normalization agreements signed this week between Israel and two Arab states, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Trump brokered the deal, and the ad includes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying at the White House lawn ceremony, “I am grateful to you, President Trump, for your decisive leadership.”
Trump also mentioned the deal in the Rosh Hashanah greetings statement he issued Friday.
“This year’s High Holy Days come with a sense of optimism for the people of Israel, as my Administration continues to make great strides in securing a more stable, prosperous, and peaceful Middle East region,” the statement said.


