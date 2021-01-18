The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

AEPi executive involved in group at the pro-Trump DC rally has no regrets

The group is headed by pro-Trump pundit Charlie Kirk, who boasted that Turning Point was sending “80+ buses full of patriots to DC."

By BEN SALES/JTA  
JANUARY 18, 2021 05:57
Alpha Epsilon Pi AEPi Fraternity 370370 (photo credit: Courtesy)
Alpha Epsilon Pi AEPi Fraternity 370370
(photo credit: Courtesy)
An executive at the national Jewish fraternity AEPi did not express regret about being affiliated with a campus organization that took part in the pro-Trump rally that led to the insurrection at the Capitol.
The fraternity appears to take no issue with the affiliation either.
Andrew Borans, CEO of the Alpha Epsilon Pi Foundation, which helps fund the fraternity, is also on the advisory council of Turning Point USA, a conservative organization for college students. Borans has been on the council since at least 2017.
The group is headed by pro-Trump pundit Charlie Kirk, who boasted in a now-deleted tweet sent days before the Jan. 6 insurrection that Turning Point was sending “80+ buses full of patriots to DC to fight for this president.” Turning Point later told The New York Times it sent seven buses to Washington, D.C. on the day Congress was stormed. Five people died as a result of the storming of the Capitol.
In a series of emails to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Borans, who is also the fraternity’s former executive director, said he had nothing to say about the insurrection and had not discussed the events of Jan. 6. with Turning Point.
“No and No,” Borans wrote Thursday, when asked if he had any comment on the events of Jan. 6 and Turning Point’s role in them, or if he had discussed the rally and the storming of the Capitol with Turning Point.
“My involvement in TP has nothing to do with my involvement and leadership of AEPi,” he wrote. Asked if, even so, he was concerned that his involvement with Turning Point may harm AEPi’s nonpartisan image, he responded, “Of course not.” 
He did not respond to a followup question asking for him to elaborate.
AEPi, perhaps the most well-known Jewish fraternity, was founded in 1913 and has a presence at around 180 campuses internationally, according to its website. Somewhere between 9,000 to 10,000 undergraduates are active in the fraternity every year, most but not all of them Jewish. The fraternity has more than 100,000 alumni.
At least some of those alumni are demanding that Borans be removed from his position. A petition to that end, started in recent days and written in the name of the “brothers of Alpha Epsilon Pi,” already has more than 100 signatures. It is unclear how many of the signers are affiliated with AEPi.
“TPUSA is antithetical to everything that AEPi stands for,” the petition reads. “To preserve the very ideals that have kept us united since our foundation in 1913, we demand accountability and new leadership.”
The fraternity has no official political affiliation, but in recent years, some of the most prominent names in right-wing Jewish philanthropy have also been major donors to AEPi. A 2018 list of donors shows that those who gave the most — $25,000 or more — included the casino mogul and Republican megadonor Sheldon Adelson, the right-wing pro-Israel donor Adam Milstein, the Republican pollster Frank Luntz and Michael Leven, the former COO of Adelson’s company.
Jonathan Pierce, a spokesperson for the fraternity and its past international president, said AEPi is “apolitical.” He said he did not know whether other leaders of the fraternity were involved in liberal groups because he had never asked. 
Regarding the donors, he said AEPi doesn’t “ask people their politics if they want to give us money to help us promote our mission.”
“Our concerns are Jewish leadership, fighting antisemitism and supporting Israel,” he said. “We don’t have a political bent on any side of the aisle.”
The fraternity is backing Borans’ stance on Turning Point. In a statement that also “strongly deplore[d]” the Capitol violence, it said “Mr. Borans has a right to exercise his constitutionally protected freedom of speech and opinion and right to associate with TPUSA despite it not having an official relationship with AEPi in any way.” The statement said AEPi hasn’t “ever had any kind of relationship with Turning Point USA.”
Borans also seemed unbothered by concerns about Turning Point raised by an AEPi alumnus, Josh Freeman, who was a member of AEPi for four years at Penn State University, from which he graduated in 2018. When Freeman sent the AEPi 
Foundation an email on Tuesday objecting to Borans’ involvement with AEPi, Borans responded in a personal email, writing, “I call on you to leave every organization I’m not happy with.”
Freeman, who told JTA that he wouldn’t characterize AEPi as pro-Trump based on his campus experience, said he was very troubled when he saw antisemites among the mob that stormed the Capitol.
“I’m really disappointed that the leader of AEPi could be so closely associated with an organization that’s not necessarily overtly racist or overtly anti-Semitic, but definitely has tended to associate themselves with those kinds of people,” Freeman said. “I was outraged after watching the events of last week. I was really disappointed.”


Tags Anti-Semitism Donald Trump aepi antisemitism Trump’s tweets
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Iranian intents: Tehran appears to be dodging terms of deal

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel, Iran fight for influence over Biden administration

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Social media’s ultimate cancel culture

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

COVID-19 vaccine: Netanyahu takes credit where it's not due - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Will Israel lose its freedom to operate against Iran? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
3

13 Israelis suffer facial paralysis after coronavirus vaccine - report

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
4

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by