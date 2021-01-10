The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

AOC calls for Ted Cruz to resign following Capitol riots

The Saturday before the riot, Cruz said he would spearhead a drive by nearly a dozen Republican senators to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory on Jan. 6.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
JANUARY 10, 2021 12:06
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is seen at a census outreach event ahead of the census deadline in The Bronx, New York City, US September 19, 2020 (photo credit: ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS)
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is seen at a census outreach event ahead of the census deadline in The Bronx, New York City, US September 19, 2020
(photo credit: ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS)
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for the resignation of Texas Senator Ted Cruz after rioters stormed the US Capitol building in support of US President Donald Trump on Wednesday in a harrowing assault on US democracy.
The Saturday before the riot, Cruz said he would spearhead a drive by nearly a dozen Republican senators to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory when Electoral College results were to be tallied in Congress on Jan. 6 – a largely symbolic move that had virtually no chance of preventing Biden from taking office.
Democrat AOC called out Cruz personally after the Senator's office released a statement denouncing the Capitol rioters. The NY representative blamed Cruz's "craven, self-serving actions" for contributing "to the deaths of four people" on Wednesday - a toll later increased to five, after a US Capitol police officer was later pronounced dead on Thursday, after succumbing to injuries sustained while on-duty policing the riot.
"Sen. Cruz, you must accept responsibility for how your craven, self-serving actions contributed to the deaths of four people yesterday. And how you fundraised off this riot," AOC said on Twitter. "Both you and Senator Hawley must resign. If you do not, the Senate should move for your expulsion."

Cruz responded by calling AOC a "liar" claiming that it was his job to contest the election results amid unfounded allegations by the outgoing president that the election was "stolen,"  and despite weeks of legal battles has not presented any significant evidence whatsoever to prove his claims Americans were robbed of a free and fair election.
"Leading a debate in the Senate on ensuring election integrity is doing our jobs, and it’s in no way responsible for the despicable terrorists who attacked the Capitol yesterday. And sorry, I ain’t going anywhere." Cruz said. "When you and your socialist buddies try to massively raise taxes, when you try to pass the green new deal and destroy millions of jobs, when you push for amnesty, when you try to pack the Supreme Court with activists to undermine our Constitutional rights... I will fight that every step and stand with the People."

AOC responded with a screenshot of a mass text message from Cruz asking for donations and support to move forward with his plan to "reject electors from key states," asking those to "stand with him," hours after the rioters besieged the Capitol building.
"Oh - you’re accusing me of lying? Isn’t this you? Your campaign sent out this fundraising message as people were sieging the Capitol. You claimed to be "leading the fight to reject electors," she said. "Clashes started around 1:20pm. This message was sent after the Capitol was breached."

Cruz rebutted by claiming it was an automated campaign message, and after it was sent out he reprimanded his team and instructed them to stop fundraising.

"Your complete refusal to acknowledge any of the above harm, wrongdoing, or even misjudgement; and your lack of any self-reflection in how these acts contributed to yesterday’s chaos is alarming," AOC said in response. "It is unbecoming of any elected official and makes you unfit for the office you occupy."
"Resign," she concluded.
Earlier in the day AOC denounced Cruz's defense of the mob that laid siege to the Capitol building, the first to do it since the British in the War of 1812, when the Senator responded to Biden's statement following the insurrection claiming that "at a time of deep national division, President-elect Biden’s choice to call his political opponents literal Nazis does nothing to bring us together or promote healing."  
"They wore Auschwitz shirts, erected gallows, and tried to hang the Vice President," AOC said, calling out the antisemitic rhetoric and violent intentions. "Your continued excusal and denial of Wednesday’s Neo-Nazi presence is abhorrent and dangerous."
"The most healing and unifying thing *you* can do is take responsibility for your actions and resign."


"Your GOP colleague in the House praised Hitler this week," AOC added, noting another antisemitic incident she said: "A Confederate flag was hung outside the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Yet you continue to deny this clear connection in the aftermath of Wednesday’s violence."
Once again publicly calling for Cruz to step down, AOC told the Senator: "You disgrace yourself and your office further every day. Resign."

Senator Cruz responded by calling AOC and her group of Democratic colleagues anti-Israel, claiming they worked towards blocking a resolution on antisemitism that passed through Congress earlier this year.
"Epic hypocrisy. Facts: 1) Nazis are evil bigots. 2) You & your anti-Israel pals blocked a resolution condemning antisemitism—which I passed unanimously in the Senate. 3) Unless they are genocidal, calling your political opponents Nazis is atrocious," Cruz said.
AOC rebuked his claims, presenting clerk records to show she "proudly" voted for the resolution to pass, signing off by stating the Senator's allegations are unhinged in reality.
"Your statements are growing increasingly erratic and unfounded in fact," she concluded. "I do not call all my opponents Nazis. But rest assured, neo-Nazis are my opponents."


Tags Donald Trump ted cruz Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez AOC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Twitter banned Trump, now it needs to ban Khamenei

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sharon Brous

To truly heal as a nation, we must have a deep national reckoning

 By SHARON BROUS
Nimrod Goren

Israel-Turkey relations are not only about Erdogan and Bibi

 By NIMROD GOREN
Amotz Asa-El

2021: The year sanity returned after COVID-19, political turmoil

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel's COVID-19 response has parallels to the Gulf War - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by