AOC calls for Ted Cruz to resign following Capitol riots

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for the resignation of Texas Senator Ted Cruz after rioters stormed the US Capitol building in support of US President Donald Trump on Wednesday in a harrowing assault on US democracy.The Saturday before the riot, Cruz said he would spearhead a drive by nearly a dozen Republican senators to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory when Electoral College results were to be tallied in Congress on Jan. 6 – a largely symbolic move that had virtually no chance of preventing Biden from taking office. Democrat AOC called out Cruz personally after the Senator's office released a statement denouncing the Capitol rioters. The NY representative blamed Cruz's "craven, self-serving actions" for contributing "to the deaths of four people" on Wednesday - a toll later increased to five, after a US Capitol police officer was later pronounced dead on Thursday, after succumbing to injuries sustained while on-duty policing the riot."Sen. Cruz, you must accept responsibility for how your craven, self-serving actions contributed to the deaths of four people yesterday. And how you fundraised off this riot," AOC said on Twitter. "Both you and Senator Hawley must resign. If you do not, the Senate should move for your expulsion."
Cruz responded by calling AOC a "liar" claiming that it was his job to contest the election results amid unfounded allegations by the outgoing president that the election was "stolen," and despite weeks of legal battles has not presented any significant evidence whatsoever to prove his claims Americans were robbed of a free and fair election."Leading a debate in the Senate on ensuring election integrity is doing our jobs, and it’s in no way responsible for the despicable terrorists who attacked the Capitol yesterday. And sorry, I ain’t going anywhere." Cruz said. "When you and your socialist buddies try to massively raise taxes, when you try to pass the green new deal and destroy millions of jobs, when you push for amnesty, when you try to pack the Supreme Court with activists to undermine our Constitutional rights... I will fight that every step and stand with the People."
AOC responded with a screenshot of a mass text message from Cruz asking for donations and support to move forward with his plan to "reject electors from key states," asking those to "stand with him," hours after the rioters besieged the Capitol building."Oh - you’re accusing me of lying? Isn’t this you? Your campaign sent out this fundraising message as people were sieging the Capitol. You claimed to be "leading the fight to reject electors," she said. "Clashes started around 1:20pm. This message was sent after the Capitol was breached."
Cruz rebutted by claiming it was an automated campaign message, and after it was sent out he reprimanded his team and instructed them to stop fundraising.
"Your complete refusal to acknowledge any of the above harm, wrongdoing, or even misjudgement; and your lack of any self-reflection in how these acts contributed to yesterday’s chaos is alarming," AOC said in response. "It is unbecoming of any elected official and makes you unfit for the office you occupy.""Resign," she concluded.Earlier in the day AOC denounced Cruz's defense of the mob that laid siege to the Capitol building, the first to do it since the British in the War of 1812, when the Senator responded to Biden's statement following the insurrection claiming that "at a time of deep national division, President-elect Biden’s choice to call his political opponents literal Nazis does nothing to bring us together or promote healing." "They wore Auschwitz shirts, erected gallows, and tried to hang the Vice President," AOC said, calling out the antisemitic rhetoric and violent intentions. "Your continued excusal and denial of Wednesday’s Neo-Nazi presence is abhorrent and dangerous.""The most healing and unifying thing *you* can do is take responsibility for your actions and resign."
"Your GOP colleague in the House praised Hitler this week," AOC added, noting another antisemitic incident she said: "A Confederate flag was hung outside the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Yet you continue to deny this clear connection in the aftermath of Wednesday’s violence."Once again publicly calling for Cruz to step down, AOC told the Senator: "You disgrace yourself and your office further every day. Resign."
Senator Cruz responded by calling AOC and her group of Democratic colleagues anti-Israel, claiming they worked towards blocking a resolution on antisemitism that passed through Congress earlier this year."Epic hypocrisy. Facts: 1) Nazis are evil bigots. 2) You & your anti-Israel pals blocked a resolution condemning antisemitism—which I passed unanimously in the Senate. 3) Unless they are genocidal, calling your political opponents Nazis is atrocious," Cruz said.AOC rebuked his claims, presenting clerk records to show she "proudly" voted for the resolution to pass, signing off by stating the Senator's allegations are unhinged in reality."Your statements are growing increasingly erratic and unfounded in fact," she concluded. "I do not call all my opponents Nazis. But rest assured, neo-Nazis are my opponents."
Sen. Cruz, you must accept responsibility for how your craven, self-serving actions contributed to the deaths of four people yesterday. And how you fundraised off this riot.Both you and Senator Hawley must resign. If you do not, the Senate should move for your expulsion. https://t.co/O2m6T59LYP— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 7, 2021
1/2 @AOC You are a liar. Leading a debate in the Senate on ensuring election integrity is doing our jobs, and it’s in no way responsible for the despicable terrorists who attacked the Capitol yesterday.And sorry, I ain’t going anywhere. When you and your socialist buddies... https://t.co/UoKBOC8ZU7— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 7, 2021
Oh - you’re accusing me of lying?Isn’t this you? Your campaign sent out this fundraising message as people were sieging the Capitol. You claimed to be “leading the fight to reject electors.”Clashes started around 1:20pm. This message was sent after the Capitol was breached. https://t.co/oAf16aHktc pic.twitter.com/qb56RxcfSy— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 7, 2021
1. Yes, my campaign sends out automated fundraising messages—as does your campaign & every other.2. When the attack happened, w/in minutes I told my team to halt fundraising.3. Your LIE is that debating an Election Commission in the Senate somehow supports terrorist violence. https://t.co/ZO86323xHp— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 7, 2021
"Your complete refusal to acknowledge any of the above harm, wrongdoing, or even misjudgement; and your lack of any self-reflection in how these acts contributed to yesterday’s chaos is alarming," AOC said in response. "It is unbecoming of any elected official and makes you unfit for the office you occupy.""Resign," she concluded.Earlier in the day AOC denounced Cruz's defense of the mob that laid siege to the Capitol building, the first to do it since the British in the War of 1812, when the Senator responded to Biden's statement following the insurrection claiming that "at a time of deep national division, President-elect Biden’s choice to call his political opponents literal Nazis does nothing to bring us together or promote healing." "They wore Auschwitz shirts, erected gallows, and tried to hang the Vice President," AOC said, calling out the antisemitic rhetoric and violent intentions. "Your continued excusal and denial of Wednesday’s Neo-Nazi presence is abhorrent and dangerous.""The most healing and unifying thing *you* can do is take responsibility for your actions and resign."
They wore Auschwitz shirts, erected gallows, and tried to hang the Vice President.Your continued excusal and denial of Wednesday’s Neo-Nazi presence is abhorrent and dangerous.The most healing and unifying thing *you* can do is take responsibility for your actions and resign. https://t.co/TlhLkkLPJy— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 9, 2021
"Your GOP colleague in the House praised Hitler this week," AOC added, noting another antisemitic incident she said: "A Confederate flag was hung outside the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Yet you continue to deny this clear connection in the aftermath of Wednesday’s violence."Once again publicly calling for Cruz to step down, AOC told the Senator: "You disgrace yourself and your office further every day. Resign."
Your GOP colleague in the House praised Hitler this week. A Confederate flag was hung outside the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Yet you continue to deny this clear connection in the aftermath of Wednesday’s violence.You disgrace yourself and your office further every day. Resign.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 9, 2021
Senator Cruz responded by calling AOC and her group of Democratic colleagues anti-Israel, claiming they worked towards blocking a resolution on antisemitism that passed through Congress earlier this year."Epic hypocrisy. Facts: 1) Nazis are evil bigots. 2) You & your anti-Israel pals blocked a resolution condemning antisemitism—which I passed unanimously in the Senate. 3) Unless they are genocidal, calling your political opponents Nazis is atrocious," Cruz said.AOC rebuked his claims, presenting clerk records to show she "proudly" voted for the resolution to pass, signing off by stating the Senator's allegations are unhinged in reality."Your statements are growing increasingly erratic and unfounded in fact," she concluded. "I do not call all my opponents Nazis. But rest assured, neo-Nazis are my opponents."
.@tedcruz again, you are lying.Pull the Clerk record. I proudly voted for the resolution against antisemitism you cite.Your statements are growing increasingly erratic and unfounded in fact.I do not call all my opponents Nazis. But rest assured, Neo-Nazis are my opponents. https://t.co/5uzOIwp1GV pic.twitter.com/rp1OgjJl2T— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 9, 2021