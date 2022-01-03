The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Facebook suspends Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for 24 hours

The suspension, due to spreading COVID-19 misinformation, comes a day after Twitter permanently banned the Georgia congresswoman for the same reason.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 3, 2022 21:57
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) speaks to reporters following a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, US, July 20, 2021. (photo credit: STEFANI REYNOLDS/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) speaks to reporters following a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, US, July 20, 2021.
(photo credit: STEFANI REYNOLDS/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Controversial Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was suspended from Facebook for 24 hours for spreading COVID-19 misinformation, just one day after being permanently banned from Twitter for the same reason.
"This is beyond [the] censorship of speech," the Republican congresswoman posted on the social media platform GETTR, a smaller conservative platform. 
"I’m an elected Member of Congress representing over 700,000 US tax-paying citizens and I represent their voices, values, defend their freedoms, and protect the Constitution. But apparently, they too think the CDC-managed VAERS system on our own government websites are misinformation. And to date there has been ZERO investigation into reported COVID deaths from government-mandated COVID vaccines. Who appointed Twitter and Facebook to be the authorities of information and misinformation? When Big Tech decides what political speech of elected Members is accepted and what’s not then they are working against our government and against the interest of our people."
Speaking to the HuffPost, a spokesperson for Facebook's parent company Meta confirmed that this suspension was due to violating the site's COVID-19 misinformation policies, but that shutting down the account entirely for this would be "beyond the scope of our policies."
On Sunday, Greene's personal account @mtgreene was permanently taken down from Twitter for "repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy." However, her professional account, @RepMTG, is still active.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal Twitter account suspended on January 2, 2022 (credit: screenshot) Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal Twitter account suspended on January 2, 2022 (credit: screenshot)
This is not the first time Twitter suspended Greene. 
In July, she was temporarily suspended for tweets that violated Twitter's COVID-19 misinformation policy. The congresswoman claimed the coronavirus is not dangerous for non-obese people under 65, and that organizations should not force "non-FDA" approved vaccines or masks.
The Georgia congresswoman has a history of making controversial comments about the COVID-19 vaccine, including being staunchly opposed to the vaccine and comparing vaccine mandates to the policies of Nazi Germany.
Despite Greene's anti-vax and anti-coronavirus regulation stances, the congresswoman has been found to own stock in three different major COVID-19 vaccine makers, including Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.


