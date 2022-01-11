The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Pro-Israel orgs appeal to US Senate to replenish Iron Dome

“We ask that you urgently move forward the supplemental appropriations funding to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system,” the organizations wrote in a letter.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: JANUARY 11, 2022 19:53

Updated: JANUARY 11, 2022 20:06
Jewish Community Leader Susan Stern, Dr. Rabbi Aaron Glatt, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and second gentleman Doug Emhoff light menorah candles during a celebration of Hanukkah at the White House in Washington, US, December 1, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
Jewish Community Leader Susan Stern, Dr. Rabbi Aaron Glatt, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and second gentleman Doug Emhoff light menorah candles during a celebration of Hanukkah at the White House in Washington, US, December 1, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
WASHINGTON – Several pro-Israel organizations sent a letter on Tuesday to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky), urging them to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome missile-defense system. Among the organizations that signed the letter were Christians United for Israel, the Jewish Federations of North America, the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America, Hadassah, the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism, Union for Reform Judaism, and the Anti-Defamation League.
“We ask that you urgently move forward the supplemental appropriations funding to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome missile-defense system,” the organizations wrote in the letter. “Withholding funding for our closest ally while terrorists continue to threaten their people puts Israel in grave danger, increases the likelihood of innocent Palestinian and Israelis being harmed in another round of conflict, and hurts American standing and national security interests,” they added.
In September, the House of Representatives approved a standalone bill to provide Israel with $1 billion for replenishing the anti-missile system. The vote passed with an overwhelming majority: 420 members voted in favor of the bill, and only nine voted against it.
In the Senate, however, Republican Sen. Rand Paul from Kentucky blocked several attempts to fast-track the bill by unanimous consent. Paul said that while he supports the Iron Dome, he thinks “it should be paid for.”
“I think the American taxpayer dollars that pay for it should come from money that could go to the Taliban,” said Paul last October. He suggested taking the funds from some $6 billion that was designated for the Afghan government. “That money, I think, could be spent on the Taliban, if we do not rescind that money.”
The organizations wrote in their letter, “One person’s objection should not undermine the overwhelming bipartisan will of the Senate nor stand in the way of ensuring Israel has the tools necessary to keep its people safe.
“While we understand the supplemental Iron Dome funding would likely be included in a final omnibus spending package, the delay and even the prospects of a second continuing resolution undermine Israel’s security when the need to replenish this defensive system is urgent. The stakes are high,” the letter reads. “Failure to act could embolden Hamas or Hezbollah and imperil innocent lives on the ground. We urge you to find a path forward to pass the funding to replenish Iron Dome supply as quickly as possible.”
Iron Dome (credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE) Iron Dome (credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
CUFI Action Fund Chairwoman Sandra Parker said, “Support for Israel’s Iron Dome system is non-negotiable. To delay replenishing this system is to deny Israel the means to defend itself and empower terrorists from Hamas to Hezbollah. The Senate should move forward with this bipartisan legislation with all deliberate speed. Fringe politicians cannot hold US foreign policy hostage.”  
Elana Broitman, SVP of Public Affairs for the Jewish Federations, said, “We saw how crucial Iron Dome was when it intercepted 90% of the 4,000 rockets Hamas fired at Israel in May, saving lives and keeping the conflict from escalating further. Iron Dome has overwhelmingly strong bipartisan support, and the supplemental funding should not be delayed any further.”


Tags Iron Dome Israel's Iron Dome anti-defamation league Chuck Schumer US Senate Mitch McConnell
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel is in a de-facto lockdown - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

It's time for the UN to battle Holocaust denial - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Salem Alketbi

US will work with Israel on tougher Iran stance in wake of Vienna - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Nadav Tamir

Israel needs a diplomatic horizon to preserve the Zionist vision - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Daphne Gottschalk

Employers need to embrace a virtual learning strategy

 By DAPHNE GOTTSCHALK
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to quell uprising

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.
4

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
5

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by