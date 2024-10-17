IDF: Checking possibility that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar killed in Gaza strike

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar may have been killed in a strike in Gaza, the IDF announced on Thursday.

"Initial report - During IDF operations in the Gaza Strip, three terrorists were eliminated. The IDF and ISA are checking the possibility that one of the terrorists was Yahya Sinwar. At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed," the IDF said.

"In the building where the terrorists were eliminated, there were no signs of the presence of hostages in the area. The forces that are operating in the area are continuing to operate with the required caution."

Sinwar orchestrated the October 7 Massacre, which led to the deaths of over 1,200 people, including Israelis and other nationalities alike, and took hostage over 250 people, of which 101 remain in Gaza.

Of the 101 hostages, the IDF confirmed that 48 were killed in captivity.

Sinwar was widely believed to be hiding in Hamas tunnels throughout the Gaza Strip, never staying in one location for too long and avoiding communications technologies, relying on messengers.

Human shields

The Hamas terror chief was believed to be surrounded by the remaining hostages as a human shield, which has reportedly prevented the IDF from striking and killing him. Again, the IDF reiterated in their statement that no signs of hostages were present at the site of the strike.

Conflicting reports emerged of whether Sinwar had left the tunnels over the course of the Israel-Hamaw War, and the IDF obtained footage of the Hamas chief walking through the tunnels in February of this year.

Several Hamas leaders have been eliminated by Israel, including Hamas political head Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran in July, and Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif, who was killed in the Gaza Strip in July.

This is a developing story.