The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Kansas becomes 20th US state to endorse IHRA antisemitism definition

Last month, the bipartisan resolution passed through the Kansas State House of Representatives and was unanimously supported 121-0.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MARCH 24, 2022 10:17

Updated: MARCH 24, 2022 10:21
Police at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City in Overland Park, Kansas (File) (photo credit: REUTERS)
Police at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City in Overland Park, Kansas (File)
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Kansas State Senate has passed a resolution recognizing the growing problem of antisemitism in the United States and called for the adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism.

Last month, the bipartisan resolution passed through the Kansas State House of Representatives and was unanimously supported 121-0.

"The state of Kansas adopts the non-legally binding International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Working Definition of Antisemitism" an official document stated. Furthermore, it was stated that the Kansas Department of Administration "shall ensure that the IHRA's Working Definition of Antisemitism is made available as an educational resource for all state agencies." 

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) has applauded the Kansas State Senate over the passage of a resolution adopting the IHRA definition of antisemitism.

“The passage of this resolution in Kansas is highly symbolic, especially considering the murderous shooting that took place at the JCC of Greater Kansas City a number of years ago,” said Sacha Roytman Dratwa, CEO of CAM. “That this passed without any opposition speaks volumes about how seriously Kansas is taking the issue of antisemitism.

The aftermath of criminals ransacking a Chabad in Kansas City, Missouri, over Hanukkah. (credit: Rabbi Yitzchak Itkin)The aftermath of criminals ransacking a Chabad in Kansas City, Missouri, over Hanukkah. (credit: Rabbi Yitzchak Itkin)

“As the resolution itself makes clear, the IHRA Definition has become the internationally recognized and authoritative definition used by governments, international organizations and educational institutions; and we hope that other American states that have not adopted it yet will do so soon, especially with the worrying increase in Antisemitism in the US CAM will continue to push for this in the US and across the globe.”

Kansas becomes the 20th state to endorse or ratify IHRA, either through the passage of laws or governor proclamations. To coincide with International Holocaust Remembrance Day back in January, Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Nevada, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming all issued proclamations, while the Commonwealth of Virginia issued an executive order to adopt the antisemitism definition.

A recently released study by the Kantor Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry at Tel Aviv University and the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), showed that 865 entities around the world have adopted the IHRA definition of antisemitism since 2016. The report is believed to be the world’s most comprehensive list of IHRA antisemitism definition adoptions and endorsements.



Tags American Jewry holocaust memorial day Kansas antisemitism International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance IHRA definition of antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

When Iran counterstrikes Mossad in secret war - analysis

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
2

Ukraine now developing nuclear arms with US help, Russia claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022.
3

Fourth vaccine offers little protection against COVID-19 - study

A nurse prepares to administer a fourth booster Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a person with an implanted heart.
4

Cyberattack against Israeli sites follows reports of failed Mossad op against Iran

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
5

At least 847 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began -UN

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko surveys the place where a shell hit a residential building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by