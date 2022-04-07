The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IRGC is terror org., I do not support delisting - Joint Chiefs of Staff chair

"I believe that the IRGC is a terror organization and I do not support them being delisted from the foreign terrorist organization list."

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: APRIL 7, 2022 19:07
Members of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) navy participate in a joint exercise called the 'Great Prophet 17' in the southwest of Iran, in this picture obtained on December 22, 2021. (photo credit: IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)
WASHINGTON - General Mark Milley, Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Thursday that the IRGC should not be listed from the foreign terrorist organization list.

During a hearing on the President's 2023 Budget request before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) asked Milley and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin what was their personal opinion on the matter.

Secretary Austin said that he won't comment "on negotiations that are ongoing and speculate on what my advice to the President is going to be."  

Milley replied to the question and said: "In my personal opinion, I believe that the IRGC is a terror organization and I do not support them being delisted from the foreign terrorist organization list."

Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee during a hearing on ''Department of Defense's Budget Requests for FY2023'', on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, April 7, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/SARAH SILBIGER) Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee during a hearing on ''Department of Defense's Budget Requests for FY2023'', on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, April 7, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/SARAH SILBIGER)

On Wednesday, Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said that he is not “overly optimistic” about the prospects of getting the nuclear agreement with Iran to a conclusion. In an interview with MSNBC, he said: “Despite all the efforts we put into it, we’re not there and time is getting extremely short, but this is something that we will be talking to our European partners about this afternoon and on the next day."

“I continue to believe that it would be in the best interest of our country if we can back into compliance with the deal if Iran would do the same — we are not there,” he continued. Asked whether the IRGC is a terror organization, Blinken said: “They are.”



