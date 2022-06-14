WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden will visit the Middle East from July 13 to July 16, the White House formally announced on Tuesday. According to a senior administration official, the trip will include a visit to Israel and the West Bank, followed by a flight directly to Jeddah in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where Biden will participate in a summit of the GCC+3, which would include the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and Qatar, plus Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt.

“The President will begin his travel in Israel, where he will meet with Israeli leaders to discuss Israel’s security, prosperity, and its increasing integration into the greater region,” the White House said in a statement. “The President will also visit the West Bank to consult with the Palestinian Authority and to reiterate his strong support for a two-state solution, with equal measures of security, freedom, and opportunity for the Palestinian people.”

A senior administration official noted that Biden worked with Congress to secure $1 billion to replenish the Iron Dome missile defense system after the Gaza conflict and that while in Israel, “he will likely visit an area where these defensive systems are utilized, as well as discuss new innovations between our countries that use laser technologies to defeat missiles and other airborne threats.”

The visit will also focus on “Israel's increasing integration into the region through the Abraham Accords with UAE, Morocco and Bahrain, through deepening ties between Israel and Jordan and Egypt, and also entirely new agreements groupings of partners including Israel, India, UAE and the United States, what we call I2U2,” said the official. “We consider these initiatives central to our strategy of empowering partners and encouraging them to work more closely together, which will lead to a more stable region and also to Israel's security prosperity over the longer term.”

The President will hold a virtual summit with the I2U2 heads of state for a discussion about the food security crisis and other areas of cooperation across hemispheres where the US and Israel serve as important innovation hubs, the official said. “The President looks forward to this unique engagement with Prime Minister Bernard of Israel, with Prime Minister Modi of India, and President Mohammed bin Zayed of the UAE.”

US President Joe Biden attends the Quad leaders’ summit, in Tokyo, Japan, May 24, 2022. (credit: YUICHI YAMAZAKI/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Biden’s visit will also coincide with the Maccabiah Games, which brings Jewish athletes from around the world to Israel for an Olympics-like competition, and the President “may have an opportunity to meet some of the athletes,” the official said.

Other visits in the Middle East

Biden is also expected to meet with President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority and other Palestinian leaders, the official said. “The president, of course, has known Abbas for decades and he looks forward to reaffirming his lifelong commitment to a two-state solution,” they added.

Speaking about the visit to Saudi Arabia, the official said that Biden also looks forward “to outlining an affirmative agenda for America's engagement in this vital region, making clear that the United States is fully committed to supporting the territorial defense of our partners against threats from Iran or elsewhere, and doing so in newly integrated and innovative ways.”

“The president will discuss some pretty innovative initiatives we have ongoing in CENTCOM, in the Red Sea, and some unique naval task forces, which we'll discuss on the security side, but also the economic integration,” the official added.

According to the official, “we can expect the president to see the crown prince.”

“While we recalibrate relations, we're not seeking to rupture relations because Saudi Arabia has been a strategic partner of the United States for eight decades,” the official said.