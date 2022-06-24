American Jews 'outraged' over Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade overturn

American Jewish organizations condemned the US Supreme Court's Friday decision to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized a woman's constitutional right to an abortion and legalized it nationwide.

"This deplorable decision...violates our First Amendment right, as Jews, to freely practice our religion," rabbinic human rights organization T'ruah said in a statement released shortly after the news of the Supreme Court's decision broke.

"Reproductive freedom is a Jewish value," rabbi Jill Jacobs, CEO of T'ruah said. "According to Jewish law, abortion is not only permitted in at least some circumstances but even required if the life of the pregnant person is at risk."

Biden 'must take action'

A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest outside the US Supreme Court, after the leak of a draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito preparing for a majority of the court to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision later this year, in Washington, US, May 3, 20 (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

A draft version of the ruling written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was likely to overturn Roe was leaked in May. US President Joe Biden condemned the overturning of Roe as a "radical" step and urged Congress to pass legislation protecting abortion access nationally.

Rabbi Jacobs called on the Biden administration to "take action where the Senate failed and to ensure equal access to abortion nationwide."

"This is a necessary step forward for racial justice, for abortion justice, and for religious freedom for all," Jacobs said.

The Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA) tweeted that the Supreme Court's decision "is an affront to our Jewish values and our religious freedom."

Before the leaked #Dobbs decision, 75% of Jewish voters said they were worried about #RoeVsWade being overturned.#SCOTUS’s decision is an affront to our Jewish values and our religious freedom. — Jewish Dems (@USJewishDems) June 24, 2022

Jewish-American women will "continue to fight"

The National Council of Jewish Women vowed to "continue to fight" following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

CEO Sheila Katz said the decision is a "moral failure" that will "put lives at risk."

"By overturning 50 years of precedent, safe and vital abortion care is now virtually inaccessible to millions of people who need it. In the weeks and months ahead, we will see the devastating impact this ruling will have on human lives."

"This egregious decision is a direct violation of both our American values and our Jewish tradition," Katz continued. "Reversing the protections of Roe defies logic, morality, compassion and the fundamental right of all Americans to practice their religious beliefs without interference from the government."

By erasing abortion as a constitutional right, the ruling restores the ability of states to pass laws prohibiting it. Twenty-six states are seen as either certain or likely now to ban abortion, among them 13 states that already have trigger laws designed to ban abortion when Roe v. Wade is overturned.

In those states, "millions of people will have to face the harsh truth that they no longer have control over their lives and their bodies," Katz warned.

Reuters contributed to this report.