US Justice Department probing Trump's efforts to overturn election

A spokeswoman for Trump did not reply to a request for comment from Reuters. Trump has denied wrongdoing.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 27, 2022 08:36
FORMER US president Donald Trump speaks at a ‘Save America’ rally in North Carolina last month. Trump is either the American Messiah or the American Putin. There is nothing in between. (photo credit: Erin Siegal McIntyre/Reuters)
FORMER US president Donald Trump speaks at a ‘Save America’ rally in North Carolina last month. Trump is either the American Messiah or the American Putin. There is nothing in between.
(photo credit: Erin Siegal McIntyre/Reuters)

The US Justice Department is investigating Donald Trump's actions in its criminal probe of the former president's attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The Justice Department has been interviewing former White House officials, including the former chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence, who confirmed on Monday that he had testified to a federal grand jury investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol and efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn his defeat.

Prosecutors questioning witnesses before the grand jury have asked about conversations with Trump and his lawyers and others close to him, the Post reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The testimony of Pence's former Pence chief of staff, Marc Short, the most high-profile official known to have appeared before the grand jury, is a sign the Justice Department's investigation of the attack on the Capitol and the fake elector plot is heating up.

Justice Department investigators in April also received phone records of important officials such as Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows, the Washington Post said.

FORMER US PRESIDENT Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando on Saturday. (credit: MARCO BELLO/REUTERS) FORMER US PRESIDENT Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando on Saturday. (credit: MARCO BELLO/REUTERS)

The Justice Department could not be immediately reached for comment.

Fake electors

In an interview with CNN earlier this year, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed the Justice Department had received referrals about slates of alternative fake electors that were sent to the National Archives, and said prosecutors were reviewing them.

The fake elector plot has featured prominently in multiple hearings of the Democratic-led US House of Representatives committee probing the attack on the Capitol.



