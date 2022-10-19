The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Oath Keeper wanted US Congress to 'be afraid' of certifying Biden win

A Florida member of the far-right Oath Keepers testified that he had been ready to use violence to stop the US Congress from certifying Republican Donald Trump's election defeat.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 19, 2022 01:51
A mob of supporters of then-US President Donald Trump climb through a window they broke as they storm the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS/FILE PHOTO)
A mob of supporters of then-US President Donald Trump climb through a window they broke as they storm the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS/FILE PHOTO)

A Florida member of the far-right Oath Keepers testified on Tuesday that he had been ready to use violence to stop the US Congress from certifying Republican Donald Trump's election defeat, saying he wanted lawmakers to "be afraid."

Jason Dolan, a 46-year-old retired Marine, who last year pleaded guilty to taking part in the January 6 2021 assault on the Capitol, testified at the criminal trial of the group's founder, Stewart Rhodes, and four associates, who face charges of seditious conspiracy for their role in the violence.

Dolan told the jury he joined the Oath Keepers out of frustration over Trump's 2020 loss and that he grew willing to "fight" against what he saw was an "illegitimate" government as he drank alcohol and texted with group members for hours each night inside his Wellington, Florida garage.

"A lot of us were prepared, I was prepared to stop the certification process one way or the other," said Dolan, who stormed the Capitol with several other Oath Keepers and loudly chanted "treason" in the hopes that Congress would "be afraid of me" and not certify Democratic President Joe Biden's election.

Trump continues to falsely claim that his defeat was the result of fraud.

A mob of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. (credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS) A mob of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. (credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)

"People will act out of kindness. They will act out of charity, and they will act out of fear, too ... maybe they would be scared into doing the right thing," Dolan said.

Who is on trial?

Rhodes and his four co-defendants - Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell, Kenneth Harrelson and Kelly Meggs - are charged with seditious conspiracy, a rarely prosecuted crime under a statute dating to the Civil War era defined as attempting "to overthrow, put down or to destroy by force the government of the United States."

On January 6, some of the group's members, including Dolan, were among the thousands of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol, battling police and sending members of Congress scrambling for cover.

Prosecutors say the group planned a "quick reaction force" of armed members who waited at a hotel in northern Virginia with a stash of firearms they could ferry across the Potomac River into the capital if called upon.

Dolan testified that he brought his assault-style rifle and a pistol with him from Florida, and stashed them in a Virginia hotel.

He pleaded guilty in September 2021 to conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding and agreed to cooperate with the government in the hope of getting a reduced sentence.

Dolan also said he had believed Trump could invoke the Insurrection Act, an 1800s law that lets the president call on troops to quell disorder. In that event, he said, he believed Oath Keepers "would be fighting with pro-Trump forces against basically pro-Biden forces."



Tags Joe Biden Donald Trump right wing usa Capitol Insurrection
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

Israel giving intel on Russia's Iranian drones to Ukraine - report

A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022.
3

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
4

Netanyahu: Obama had ‘not just bad policy, but malice’ towards Israel

US PRESIDENT Barack Obama meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in November 2015.
5

Candace Owens defends Kanye West, says tweet about Jews wasn't antisemitic

Candace Owens speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA, Florida.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by