President Herzog to meet with Biden in first state visit to US

President Isaac Herzog will fly out to Washington next week for his first state visit to the United States as president following the invitation of US President Joe Biden, Herzog's office announced on Monday evening.

The visit, which will span over two days (October 25-26) will see the Israeli president meet with his American counterpart in the White House on October 26.

In addition, Herzog is also scheduled to meet with leaders of America's Jewish community and hold working meetings with officials from the US government, as well as several House of Representatives and Congress lawmakers.

Biden invited his Israeli counterpart to Washington during the former's visit to the Jewish State in July.