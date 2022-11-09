The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

US midterm elections show: America more divided than ever - analysis

When everything’s said and done, the mixed results mean that for any legislation to pass, the two sides will have to work together on a bipartisan basis.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: NOVEMBER 9, 2022 21:44
An attendee wears a Trump 2024 hat during Georgia Republican candidate for US Senate Herschel Walker's 2022 US midterm election night party in a ballroom at the Omni Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia, US November 8, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)
An attendee wears a Trump 2024 hat during Georgia Republican candidate for US Senate Herschel Walker's 2022 US midterm election night party in a ballroom at the Omni Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia, US November 8, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

WASHINGTON – The outcome that emerges from Tuesday’s election is one of a divided country, with no party able to score a decisive victory. Both parties have reasons to be satisfied with the results and yet many reasons to be worried about the future.

For Republicans, the bottom line is they are very likely to flip the House of Representatives, blocking essentially any presidential initiative. That would curtail Joe Biden’s legislative agenda for the next two years, severely hurting the Democrats’ ability to present additional victories to voters ahead of the 2024 elections. For example, Biden promised to codify Roe v. Wade into law after the elections – a move that now is all but certain to fail.

Suppose, indeed, Republicans gain control of the House. In that case, they will control all the committees, including subpoena powers, potentially setting the stage for a confrontation with the Biden administration on a wide range of issues, from the situation at the southern border to the administration’s foreign policy on Iran.

The Republican midterm disappointment

But on the other hand, Republicans are also surely disappointed. Earlier this year, it seemed like they had all the right conditions for a “red wave”: a slowing economy, which is forecast to slide into recession; inflation at a 40-year high; rising crime; and a sitting president with 40% approval ratings. Their candidates, both for the House and the Senate, failed to materialize the vulnerability of the Democratic Party, leaving Congress likely divided between the two parties.

And, yes, there was also a trend in the last few decades in which presidents lose a significant number of seats in their first midterm elections, as voters are looking to put a check on the party in power: Bill Clinton lost 52 seats in 1994; Barack Obama lost 63 in 2010, and Donald Trump lost 40 in 2018.

view of a sign promoting voting at Swissvale, during the 2022 US midterm elections, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US, November 8, 2022 (credit: QUINN GLABICKI/REUTERS) view of a sign promoting voting at Swissvale, during the 2022 US midterm elections, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US, November 8, 2022 (credit: QUINN GLABICKI/REUTERS)

As of writing, Democrats are on track to lose a much lower number of seats, between 10 and 15 – encouraging news for Biden after several media reports indicated in recent months that his party might prefer if he wouldn’t run for reelection in 2024.

As Georgia is headed to a runoff, Democrats are also in a good position to keep the Senate, providing Biden the ability to control nominations – including for the Supreme Court if there is to be any vacancy in the next two years.

They also won key gubernatorial races in the battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania – which could be proven extremely meaningful for the 2024 presidential election voting process.

Thus, the Democrats are likely to lose control in Congress and yet feel relieved, knowing the red wave could have been much greater.

Republicans chose to run on two main issues: the slowing economy and rising crime. Democrats, on the other hand, mainly ran on abortion rights and the future of US democracy

When everything’s said and done, the mixed results mean that for any legislation to pass, the two sides will have to work together on a bipartisan basis – as both parties will seek victories ahead of the 2024 elections.



Tags United States Joe Biden Donald Trump Democrats Republican National Committee midterm elections
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
3

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
4

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
5

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by