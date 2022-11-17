The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Ivanka Trump will not be involved in Donald Trump’s next presidential campaign

"This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," Ivanka wrote in a statement Tuesday.

By JACKIE HAJDENBERG/JTA
Published: NOVEMBER 17, 2022 03:14
THEN-US TREASURY secretary Steve Mnuchin and Ivanka Trump unveil the plaque dedicating the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem in 2018. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
THEN-US TREASURY secretary Steve Mnuchin and Ivanka Trump unveil the plaque dedicating the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem in 2018.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

As Donald Trump announced his third run for president, his daughter Ivanka Trump, who served as a senior adviser in his administration, announced she would not be involved in his campaign or in politics going forward.

In a statement shared in an Instagram story on Tuesday night, Ivanka Trump wrote:

I love my father very much.

This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena.

I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration’s accomplishments.

Trump is married to Jared Kushner, who is also Jewish and was also a top adviser to the former president. The couple sends their children to a Modern Orthodox day school, and Kushner’s Shabbat observance was the topic of frequent media speculation.

US White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, who accompanied an Israeli delegation, speaks during a visit to Rabat, Morocco, December 22, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/SHEREEN TALAAT/FILE PHOTO)US White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, who accompanied an Israeli delegation, speaks during a visit to Rabat, Morocco, December 22, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/SHEREEN TALAAT/FILE PHOTO)

Ivanka Trump converted to Judaism in 2009, before marrying Kushner.

Kushner was highly involved in the Trump administration’s Middle East peace efforts and in the negotiations that led to the Abraham Accords normalization agreements, along with several other White House initiatives, including a coronavirus response task force. Ivanka Trump headed the administration’s Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship, and she had her father’s ear on a range of policy and personnel decisions, raising ethics questions along the way as she kept an ownership stake in her clothing business.

But since the end of Trump’s term, the couple has worked to avoid the spotlight, moving to South Florida and refusing interviews. Reports have swirled that the pair have sought to distance themselves from Donald Trump and his political network.

In June, during the US House of Representatives Select Committee’s investigation into the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, Ivanka Trump and Kushner both indicated that they privately accepted the former president’s loss of the 2020 election. Donald Trump has consistently denied the results of that election, won by President Joe Biden.



Tags Donald Trump Americans Ivanka Trump
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
2

Russia to introduce return of Soviet-era military training for teens

High school students, who are potential conscripts, walk under the portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during an open army day at a military base in Stavropol
3

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
4

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
5

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by