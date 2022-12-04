The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Trump calls to terminate US Constitution due to 'election fraud'

White House to Trump: "Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation, and should be universally condemned. You cannot only love America when you win."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 4, 2022 09:57
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at a rally to support Republican candidates ahead of midterm elections, in Dayton, Ohio, US November 7, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/GAELEN MORSE/FILE PHOTO)
The US should terminate the Constitution, former president Donald Trump announced, as alleged massive and widespread election fraud that supposedly changed the outcome of the 2020 presidential election calls for the termination of all rules and regulations whatsoever.

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump lashed out against what he dubbed "MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION" in the 2020 presidential elections caused by collusion between Big Tech firms and the Democratic Party.

He asked that with these supposed revelations, "do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?" 

He further stated that a fraud of this supposed type and magnitude warrants even the termination of the rules of the Constitution because doing otherwise would go against the will of "our great 'Founder.'"

DONALD TRUMP announces that he will once again run for president in the 2024 US presidential election, during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 15 (credit: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS) DONALD TRUMP announces that he will once again run for president in the 2024 US presidential election, during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 15 (credit: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS)

White House response to Trump's calls to terminate the Constitution

In a letter sent to the US media outlet Axios, White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates slammed Trump's words for going against the Constitution.

"The American Constitution is a sacrosanct document that for over 200 years has guaranteed that freedom and the rule of law prevail in our great country," Bates wrote to Axios. 

He added, "Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned. You cannot only love America when you win."

Why is Trump going after the Constitution? What is the supposed revelation of Big Tech-Democrat collusions?

Though he didn't mention this incident specifically, Trump's words come after billionaire and new owner of Twitter Elon Musk released "The Twitter Files," which detailed the role the social media platform played before his ownership in trying to kill the story surrounding Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden and his laptop.

This in turn refers to an incident that happened in late 2020 when Twitter temporarily banned the account of The New York Post amid its reporting on Hunter Biden's laptop

The entire incident has been a hot-button issue for many in US politics over the past two years, and many of the facts surrounding it have been continuously debated.

Further, it is unclear whether Musk's current revelations are authentic either.

Another point to mention is the fact that Trump's statement comes amid his recently-announced 2024 White House bid as he attempts to retake the Oval Office.

However, he has also continued to be mired in controversies, such as his recent dinner with rapper Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes.



