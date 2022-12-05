The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Jewish orgs. deliver their closing arguments ahead of Georgia runoff

A victory by Warnock would mean that Schumer could lose the support of one member of his caucus and still win floor votes.

By OMRI NAHMIAS, REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 5, 2022 20:23

Updated: DECEMBER 5, 2022 20:24
view of a sign promoting voting at Swissvale, during the 2022 US midterm elections, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US, November 8, 2022 (photo credit: QUINN GLABICKI/REUTERS)
view of a sign promoting voting at Swissvale, during the 2022 US midterm elections, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US, November 8, 2022
(photo credit: QUINN GLABICKI/REUTERS)

For the second time in less than two years, a US Senate race in Georgia will go to a runoff - this time between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and his Donald Trump-backed Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

As election day neared, Georgia election officials reported heavy turnout in early voting. The December 6 vote will not determine whether US President Joe Biden's Democrats hold control of the Senate, where they have already secured enough seats to maintain their razor-thin majority.

Nevertheless, there is a lot at stake for both parties: Democrats had the narrowest possible majority for the past two years in the 50-50 Senate, where US Vice President Kamala Harris gave them the tie-breaking vote. That's led to plenty of headaches for Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as two maverick members of his party - Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema - repeatedly blocked some legislative maneuvers.

A victory by Warnock would mean that Schumer could lose the support of one member of his caucus and still win floor votes. But he may have less opportunity for flashy moves, with Republicans holding a narrow majority in the House of Representatives.

Democratic US Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock greets supporters and staff as he enters his campaign headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, November 3, 2020 (credit: JESSICA MCGOWAN/POOL VIA REUTERS)Democratic US Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock greets supporters and staff as he enters his campaign headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, November 3, 2020 (credit: JESSICA MCGOWAN/POOL VIA REUTERS)

If Walker is victorious, Schumer would be right back to where he has been the past two years, needing to cajole every single one of his senators to go along or potentially suffer a defeat.

Both Manchin and Sinema have had outsized roles in 2021 and 2022 on some of Biden's most prized initiatives, such as COVID-19 relief and legislation related to climate change and prescription drug costs.

Future of US Senate committees

Because of the 50-50 Senate divide, committee memberships are currently doled out evenly between Democrats and Republicans. These committees oversee a range of federal programs, from the military and agriculture to homeland security, transportation, healthcare and foreign affairs.

Tied votes in committees block legislation and presidential appointments, at least temporarily, from advancing to the full Senate. It takes time-consuming procedural maneuvers to break the committee deadlock so that the full chamber can pass bottled-up bills and nominations.

A Warnock win would give Democrats at least one more member on each committee than Republicans, making it harder for Republicans to stand in the way of Biden's agenda.

That could also provide Democrats with a stronger counterbalance to House Republicans, allowing Senate committees to advance more liberal legislation and nominees that, in turn, could help energize their core voters in the 2024 elections.

The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) and the Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA) were heavily invested in the race, trying to motivate Jewish voters to show up and vote.

“Over the past week, hundreds of RJC Victory Team volunteers have made tens of thousands of targeted grassroots Jewish voter contacts in key counties across the state of Georgia in support of Herschel Walker for US Senate,” said RJC national political director Sam Markstein.

These contacts, he said, had a particular emphasis on encouraging early voting, “utilizing the most cutting-edge data operation in Jewish politics. As of today, 1.9 million Georgians have already cast their ballots. We know this hard-fought race is going to be close, and RJC will be working hard until the polls close on Tuesday, December 6, to turn out Jewish voters for Herschel Walker.”

JDCA CEO Halie Soifer said that this year, between the general election and the runoff, the JDCA PAC has spent over $250,000 in Georgia and reached Jewish Georgians with digital ads over 11 million times.

“JDCA’s grassroots volunteers have made nearly 30,000 direct voter contacts during the runoff, and JDCA’s team in Georgia knocked on hundreds of doors, with hundreds more to go on Monday and Tuesday,” she said. “In addition, JDCA PAC’s digital ads have reached all Jewish Democrats and Independents, as well as Republican women, over 4.7 million times, including nearly one million times in the final weekend of the election.”

Soifer went on to say that on Monday at 5 p.m., the JDCA would hold its final phone and text bank to get out the Jewish vote in Georgia, contacting more than 25,000 voters.

“Jewish voters in Georgia understand that Sen. Warnock shares our values on key issues such as defending democracy, ensuring a woman’s right to choose, and combating antisemitism and hate,” she said. “They also understand that Trump’s handpicked candidate, Herschel Walker, represents the antithesis of our values. Jewish voters came out to support Raphael Warnock in the 2020 general election, in the 2021 runoff and in the 2022 general election, and we’re confident that Jewish voters will once again play a key role in electing Sen. Warnock.” 



Tags United States Politics georgia Donald Trump american politics
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
2

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
3

Israelis shunned at Qatar World Cup: 'You are not welcome'

Scotland v Israel - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 9, 2021 General view as people display signs and Palestine flags outside the stadium before the match Action
4

‘I like Hitler,' Kanye West says, denies Holocaust in Alex Jones interview

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
5

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by