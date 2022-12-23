The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Blinken: We will judge Israeli gov't by policies, not personalities

US secretary of state congratulates Netanyahu on announcing formulation of gov't

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 23, 2022 09:09
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Tunisian President Kais Saied (not pictured) during the US-Africa Leaders Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC (photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/POOL VIA REUTERS)
(photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/POOL VIA REUTERS)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his congratulations to prime minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday on announcing the formation of a government, saying that the US will work with Israel "on the basis of the policies they pursue, not the personalities that happen to form the government."

Blinken, speaking at a departmental press conference, said that the US nevertheless looks forward to continuing to work with Israel. "The Knesset still has to approve it, as you know, before it can be formally sworn in," he said.

"But we look forward to working with Israel to advance both the interests and the values that have been – long been at the heart of our relationship, and also to promoting a broader approach to try to bring equal measures of security, of opportunity, of prosperity, of dignity to Israelis and Palestinians alike."

Amid some concerns over Israel's Right-leaning government putting policies into action that the Biden Administration would not agree with, Blinken said, "There’s been no secret about our approach... Going forward – just as in the past previous administrations on the Israeli side, on the American side, what previous American administrations have done – we will engage with and judge our partners in Israel on the basis of the policies they pursue, not the personalities that happen to form the government."

We may not agree...

He additionally expressed that the US's support for Israel, in particular its security, is unwavering. "I think we’ve demonstrated over successive Israeli governments and over successive American administrations, precisely because we have a rock-solid partnership and one that is committed to Israel’s security, that we can have very candid conversations when we disagree," he said. "That’s not going to change, either."

"I think we've demonstrated over successive Israeli governments and over successive American administrations... that we can have very candid conversations when we disagree."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Concerns lately have risen about the incoming coalition's policies specifically relating to settlements, especially as the Biden Administration has been against annexation in the West Bank. 

Netanyahu agreed to advance policies to annex portions of the West Bank, as part of a coalition understanding with the Religious Zionist Party (RZP), leading to concerns over the US's response.

Netanyahu, according to the RZP, agreed to a number of steps to strengthen Israel's hold on Area C of the West Bank, which is under IDF military and civilian control.

Netanyahu has not signed a final coalition agreement with the RZP and the formal draft contract between them has not been published.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.



