Blinken condemns terror and retaliatory violence as he lands in Israel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived at the office of the prime minister in Jerusalem on Monday afternoon. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Secretary Blinken are set to have an extended face-to-face meeting.

Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen welcomed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Israel when he touched down on Monday. The two discussed the importance of expanding the Abraham Accords to other Arab countries.

Cohen thanked Blinken for his condemnations of terrorism and referenced their joint commitment to act against Iran.

Cohen said: "The alliance between Israel and the United States is one of the pillars of Israel's national security and foreign relations. The Secretary of State's visit to Israel is an important event, and it is significant for our relations. I thank the Secretary of State for the United States' commitment to regional stability, for the unequivocal message against terrorism that he gave upon his landing in Israel, for the willingness to expand the US-led Abraham Accords and the continuation of a strong front against Iran."