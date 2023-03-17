The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post US Politics

New chief judge in Washington to oversee secret Trump proceedings

James "Jeb" Boasberg becomes chief judge of the US District Court for the District of Columbia, replacing Judge Beryl Howell as her seven-year term comes to an end.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 17, 2023 12:20
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at a rally to support Republican candidates ahead of midterm elections, in Dayton, Ohio, US November 7, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/GAELEN MORSE/FILE PHOTO)
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at a rally to support Republican candidates ahead of midterm elections, in Dayton, Ohio, US November 7, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/GAELEN MORSE/FILE PHOTO)

A new judge takes over leadership of the US trial court in Washington on Friday, inheriting oversight of secret proceedings involving special counsel criminal investigations into former president Donald Trump's retention of classified documents and efforts by him and his allies to undo his 2020 election loss.

James "Jeb" Boasberg becomes chief judge of the US District Court for the District of Columbia, replacing Judge Beryl Howell as her seven-year term comes to an end.

The chief judge has sole discretion over sealed federal grand jury proceedings. That means Boasberg will immediately take over responsibility for handling certain issues that may arise in the special counsel investigations involving Trump, who in November announced he was seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Boasberg also would assume the same responsibilities if a grand jury is formed in a separate special counsel investigation into President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents after leaving the vice presidency. Biden, a Democrat, is expected to seek re-election in 2024.

As chief judge, Boasberg is poised to rule on certain legal arguments raised in the grand jury probes, including efforts to restrict witnesses from testifying. Grand jury proceedings are kept from public view.

Former US president Donald Trump (credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)Former US president Donald Trump (credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)

In an interview, Boasberg declined to comment on his impending grand jury oversight duties. He praised his predecessor, saying the court was fortunate to have had Howell as its leader "in this very fraught period."

"She's led the court in a terrific way through COVID and dislocations, and she also has maintained a very cohesive court not driven by partisan divides," Boasberg said.

"She's led the court in a terrific way through COVID and dislocations, and she also has maintained a very cohesive court not driven by partisan divides."

James Jeb Boasberg on is predecessor

Boasberg, an appointee of Democratic president Barack Obama, has served on the court since 2011. He previously was picked in 2002 by Republican president George W. Bush for the local DC Superior Court. Both times he was easily confirmed by the US Senate.

Investigating former US president

Special Counsel Jack Smith, appointed by Attorney-General Merrick Garland in November to handle the two Trump investigations, is presenting evidence to multiple grand juries. At issue are Trump's retention of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after leaving office in January 2021 and attempts to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power following Trump's loss to Biden.

Another special counsel, Robert Hur, was named by Garland in January to look into classified records found at Biden's home in Delaware and former office in Washington.

No sitting or former president has ever been indicted.

Boasberg, a tall and deep-voiced former member of Yale's basketball team, is well-prepared to handle the cases and lead the court through the intense scrutiny any indictment would bring, according to fellow judges and his former law clerks.

US District Judge Casey Cooper in Washington, who has known Boasberg since they attended Yale together, said Boasberg is "exactly the sort of independent thinker you would want in that position," calling him "incredibly balanced and thoughtful and fair."

Howell praised Boasberg's readiness to take on high-profile and novel issues, "whether arising out of the grand jury or not, that draw the spotlight of national attention."

During her tenure as chief judge, Howell regularly heard legal arguments in special counsel investigations.

These included a challenge by an unidentified, foreign-owned company to a grand jury subpoena issued by then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller as he examined the 2016 Trump campaign's contacts with Russians and, more recently, Republican congressman Scott Perry's bid to block investigators from accessing his cellphone and messages relating to actions involving the 2020 election results.

Boasberg has faced tough assignments before. In 2020 and 2021, he presided over the US Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which hears government requests for secret surveillance warrants. His tenure came after the Justice Department's internal watchdog had highlighted failures in the department's process for seeking the secret warrants.

Boasberg oversaw Special Counsel John Durham's criminal case against former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, who pleaded guilty in 2020 to altering an email used to justify a government wiretap of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. Boasberg sentenced Clinesmith to a year of probation and 400 hours of community service.

After the 2020 election, Boasberg rejected a challenge by Republican state lawmakers and others who were contesting Trump's defeat and had asked him to block congressional certification of Biden's election win.

"Courts are not instruments through which parties engage in such gamesmanship or symbolic political gestures," wrote Boasberg, who referred the lawyer behind the case, Erick Kaardal, to the court's grievance committee for acting with "potential bad faith."



Tags washington court Joe Biden Donald Trump Trial investigation judges
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
2

Zelensky: Ukraine seeks 'spiritual independence,' acts against church

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Ukrainian people with Orthodox Easter message, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Saint Sophia cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine April 23, 2022.
3

Can you see it? Something hidden in this picture will reveal your worst feature

Optical illusion image
4

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
5

Saudi-Iran deal destroys Israel’s defense wall against Iran, Lapid charges

MK Yair Lapid seen at a protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. February 13, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by