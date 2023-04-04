The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Trump supporters, detractors crowd around Manhattan courthouse ahead of arraignment

A handful of Trump supporters stood outnumbered and cheered as a red-hatted Trump impersonator drove past in a limousine.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 4, 2023 20:11
People against former U.S. President Donald Trump gather outside Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on the day of former U.S. President Donald Trump's planned court appearance after his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York Ci (photo credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)
People against former U.S. President Donald Trump gather outside Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on the day of former U.S. President Donald Trump's planned court appearance after his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York Ci
(photo credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)

Hundreds of Donald Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters on Tuesday swarmed the streets around the courthouse in New York City where the former president was due to be arraigned on charges related to alleged hush-money payment to a porn star.

Hours before Trump was expected to hand himself in on Tuesday afternoon, crowds of people whistled, shouted and raised placards in support of Trump, who has already announced his candidacy for president in 2024.

Separated by barricades from the Trump crowd, counter-protesters celebrated the former president's indictment with signs that said "Lock him up!," a reference to a chant often heard directed at Trump's opponent Hillary Clinton during his successful presidential campaign in 2016.

A large group of reporters watched the scene.

Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene, a US representative from Georgia who backed Trump's false claims that he won the 2020 election, made a brief appearance outside the Manhattan courthouse, where she had promised to lead a pro-Trump rally hosted by the New York Young Republicans Club.

A supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump demonstrates outside Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on the day of Trump's planned court appearance after his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI)A supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump demonstrates outside Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on the day of Trump's planned court appearance after his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI)

"I would like to thank patriotic Trump supporters who are here today," Greene said through a megaphone in the thick crowd, eliciting a burst of cheers and chants of "U-S-A!"

In a chaotic scene,, she spoke for a few minutes and then left swiftly in a white SUV as some counter-protesters heckled her and others apparently whistled in support.

George Santos, an embattled freshman congressman from New York who has drawn calls from fellow Republicans to step down over fabrications about his background, also appeared briefly at the rally to show support for Trump but departed quickly.

Hordes of reporters and New York City police officers stood among the packed crowd. Some protesters donned costumes, including a Trump supporter wearing a mask in the shape of President Joe Biden's face, and a Trump detractor dressed as the former president in a black and white striped prison jumpsuit.

Donald Trump making history

Trump, 76, is set to become the first current or former US president to be charged with a crime. A Manhattan grand jury indicted him last week in a case stemming from an alleged payment to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election to silence her claim that Trump had an affair with her. Though the specific charges have yet to be disclosed publicly, Trump has said he is innocent and intends to plead not guilty.

The former president stayed at Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan last night, and a crowd of about a dozen anti-Trump demonstrators gathered there on Tuesday morning with signs that said “Tick Tock Times Up!” and shaking celebratory cowbells.

Kim Britt, 69, was among the first dozen anti-Trump demonstrators who showed up. Nearby, a handful of Trump supporters stood outnumbered and cheered as a red-hatted Trump impersonator drove past in a limousine, flanked by a pickup truck flying several pro-Trump and anti-Biden flags.

“If anyone is above the law, then we’re not going to get anywhere,” said Britt, a retired registered nurse from Manhattan, who recalled protesting at the same intersection six years ago when Trump was first elected.



Tags United States Politics crime United States presidential election Donald Trump
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian officers use female combat medics as sex slaves - report

Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops line up as they receive gear before departing to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022.
2

Archaeologists to find lost underwater civilization with magnetic fields

Illustrative image of underwater civilization.
3

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
4

Astrophysicist claims to be close to building a time machine

A wormhole (illustrative).
5

Belarus' Lukashenko calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine-Russia War

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 25, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by