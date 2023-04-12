The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Over half of Americans say abortion pills should be legal in the US - survey

The Pew poll comes as the US government filed a bid on Monday for an emergency stay of a Texas federal judge’s ruling that suspended approval of the abortion pill mifepristone.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 12, 2023 17:43
Used boxes of Mifepristone pills, the first drug used in a medical abortion, fill a trash can at Alamo Women's Clinic in New Mexico (photo credit: REUTERS)
Used boxes of Mifepristone pills, the first drug used in a medical abortion, fill a trash can at Alamo Women's Clinic in New Mexico
(photo credit: REUTERS)

As the legality of abortion pills in the United States remains influx, more than half of Americans say they believe such medication should be permitted, a Pew Research Center survey found.

The survey, conducted from March 27 to April 2, found that 53% of adults believe medical abortion — the use of a prescription pill or a series of pills to end a pregnancy — should be legal in their states.

Meanwhile, about 22% say it should be illegal. According to the survey, 24% say they aren’t sure. 

Who is more likely to believe medication abortion should be allowed?

The survey found that younger adults and women are more likely to be for medication abortion.

Abortion rights protesters participate in nationwide demonstrations following the leaked Supreme Court opinion suggesting the possibility of overturning the Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision, in Atlanta, Georgia, US, May 14, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/ALYSSA POINTER) Abortion rights protesters participate in nationwide demonstrations following the leaked Supreme Court opinion suggesting the possibility of overturning the Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision, in Atlanta, Georgia, US, May 14, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/ALYSSA POINTER)

In line with overall views of abortion, the poll also found that fewer than half as many Republicans and GOP leaners (35%) want medication abortion to be legal. Meanwhile, a majority of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents (73%) say medication abortion should be legal in their state.

What is the status of abortion pills in the US?

Medication abortion has drawn increasing attention since the US Supreme Court last year reversed its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which had guaranteed abortion rights nationwide. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, directed federal agencies to expand access to medication abortion in response to the decision, which has allowed more than a dozen Republican-led states to adopt new abortion bans.

The US government filed a bid on Monday for an emergency stay of a Texas federal judge’s ruling that suspended approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, according to a court filing.

Anti-abortion groups have brought cases against the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) claiming the agency used an improper process to approve mifepristone in 2000 and did not adequately consider its safety for minors.

The Biden administration has appealed the ruling issued on Friday by US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk to suspend the US Food and Drug Administration's approval of mifepristone.

Reuters contributed to this report



