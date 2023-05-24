The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Trump lawyers ask to meet Attorney General Garland

Merrick Garland appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith in November to handle the two Trump investigations.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 24, 2023 05:33

Updated: MAY 24, 2023 05:35
US Attorney General Merrick Garland announces US Justice Department anti-trust lawsuit against Google in Washington, January 24, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
US Attorney General Merrick Garland announces US Justice Department anti-trust lawsuit against Google in Washington, January 24, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

Lawyers for Donald Trump on Tuesday asked to meet US Attorney General Merrick Garland over the work of a special counsel who is handling two investigations into the former president.

"No President of the United States has ever, in the history of our country, been baselessly investigated in such an outrageous and unlawful fashion," lawyers John Rowley and James Trusty wrote in a letter that Trump posted on social media.

They requested a meeting with Garland "at your earliest convenience to discuss the ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated by your Special Counsel and his prosecutors."

Garland appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith in November to handle the two Trump investigations.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears in court for an arraignment on charges stemming from his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2023. (credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters)Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears in court for an arraignment on charges stemming from his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2023. (credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

What are the two Trump investigations?

The first investigation is looking into attempts to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power following Trump's November 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.

The second is looking at Trump's retention of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after leaving office in January 2021, and whether he tried to obstruct the Justice Department's investigation.

Trump's lawyers did not specify in the letter which investigation they wanted to discuss.

The letter was not signed by Evan Corcoran, who is recused from the classified document investigation after a judge compelled him to testify before a grand jury about his discussions with Trump about the material. Corcoran is still working with Trump's legal team on the second investigation.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice and a spokesperson for Smith declined to comment on the request by Trump's lawyers for a meeting with Garland.



Tags Donald Trump Americans US politics US Department of Justice
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
2

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
3

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
4

Missing girl recognized from Netflix show, located six years after abduction

Missing child Kayla Unbehaun
5

Six women reversed their aging by 4 years through healthy diet - study

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by