The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Top US Republican McCarthy ponders Biden impeachment probe

Three committees in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives are investigating unproven allegations of financial misconduct by Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 26, 2023 02:41

Updated: JULY 26, 2023 02:42
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy talks to reporters about the debt ceiling after the departure of White House negotiators, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., May 23, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy talks to reporters about the debt ceiling after the departure of White House negotiators, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., May 23, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

The top Republican in the US Congress said on Tuesday that he could launch an impeachment inquiry into Democratic President Joe Biden, if the administration fails to provide information sought by committees investigating the president and his family.

Three committees in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives are investigating unproven allegations of financial misconduct by Biden, his son Hunter Biden and other family members, which the White House has dismissed as "insane conspiracy theories."

"What is happening right now are the committees of jurisdiction are continuing to investigate," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters. "If the departments in government ... deny us the ability to get the information we're asking, that would rise to an impeachment inquiry."

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday brushed aside the possibility of an impeachment inquiry.

US President Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden disembark from Air Force One at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, New York, US, February 4, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ) US President Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden disembark from Air Force One at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, New York, US, February 4, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

"He's focused on the American family, but they want to focus on his family. They can do whatever it is that they wish to do, but we're going to stay focused," Jean-Pierre said.

Members of McCarthy's Republican caucus began raising the idea of impeaching Biden shortly after winning their narrow majority in the November election, and some have called for votes to "expunge" the two impeachments of Republican former President Donald Trump.

McCarthy spoke to reporters a day before Hunter Biden was expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of willfully failing to pay income taxes and to enter into an agreement that could avert a conviction on a gun-related charge.

Among other allegations, Republicans claim that the Justice Department intervened to restrain the Hunter Biden probe, though the Trump-appointed prosecutor in that case has said he was not constrained.

An investigation involving the House Oversight, Judiciary and Ways & Means committees has intensified since Trump's federal grand jury indictment in June.

House Republicans have sought to defend Trump against allegations of wrongdoing by accusing Biden of "weaponizing" the Justice Department against the leading 2024 Republican White House candidate.

PROSECUTOR REBUTS WHISTLEBLOWER

Last week, the House Oversight Committee heard testimony from two Internal Revenue Services whistleblowers who said the Justice Department dragged its feet on the Hunter Biden probe and that chief investigator, US Attorney David Weiss, was denied special counsel authority.

Weiss, who is expected to testify before Congress later this year, denied Justice Department interference and said he never sought special counsel status in a letter to Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

Some of the Republican allegations against Biden and his family involve the Ukraine energy company Burisma, which played a key role in Trump's first impeachment in 2019 over his alleged efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens and help him win re-election. A Republican-majority Senate later acquitted Trump.

McCarthy cited an FBI report containing claims from an unidentified informant who said Burisma officials sought to pay the Bidens $5 million apiece in 2015 and 2016, in return for their help in forcing out a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating the energy company.

Claims of Biden wrongdoing in Ukraine have been contradicted by former Trump insider Lev Parnas, who helped former New York City mayor and one-time Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani try to dig up damaging information about the Bidens in Ukraine.

"There is no evidence of Joe or Hunter Biden interfering with Ukrainian politics, and there never has been," Parnas said in a July 18 letter to the House Oversight Committee.

Parnas, a Ukrainian-American businessman, is serving out a 20-month sentence under house arrest for defrauding investors in a sham company and making illegal donations to US political candidates on behalf of a Russian oligarch.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel begins to see economic ramifications of judicial reform

Medical staff demonstrate outside the Histadrut building in Tel Aviv during a 24-hour strike in response to the government's judicial overhaul, on July 25, 2023
2

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
3

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
4

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
5

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by