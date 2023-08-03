The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Trump to face charges of trying to overturn 2020 election defeat

Trump and his allies are accused of of promoting false claims that the election was rigged, pressuring state and federal officials to alter the and assembling fake slates of electors.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 3, 2023 16:23
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump looks on as he holds a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, US, July 29, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario/File Photo)
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump looks on as he holds a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, US, July 29, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario/File Photo)

Former US President Donald Trump is due to appear in court on Thursday to face charges he led a wide-ranging conspiracy built on lies to overturn the 2020 presidential election, culminating in a violent attack on the seat of American democracy.

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is scheduled to appear in a magistrate's courtroom at 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT) in Washington, D.C., half a mile (1 km) from the US Capitol, the building his supporters stormed on Jan. 6, 2021, to try to stop Congress from certifying his defeat.

In a 45-page indictment on Tuesday, Special Counsel Jack Smith accused Trump and his allies of promoting false claims that the election was rigged, pressuring state and federal officials to alter the results and assembling fake slates of electors to try to wrest electoral votes from Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump faces four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the US, to deprive citizens of their right to have their votes counted and to obstruct an official proceeding. The most serious charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

In a series of posts on his social media site, Trump framed the indictment as a contrivance to derail his campaign, while his campaign issued a statement comparing the Biden administration to fascist regimes.

The indictment is the third in four months for Trump. He has pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he retained classified documents after leaving office and New York state charges that he falsified documents in connection with hush money payments to a porn star.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a copy of the Washington Post's front page showing news of Trump's acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial, as he delivers a statement about his acquittal in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 6, 2020. (credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a copy of the Washington Post's front page showing news of Trump's acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial, as he delivers a statement about his acquittal in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 6, 2020. (credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)

Trump may soon face more charges in Georgia, where a state prosecutor is investigating his attempts to overturn the election there. The Atlanta-area prosecutor, Fani Willis, has said she will file indictments by mid-August.

Despite his legal entanglements, Trump leads a field of rivals seeking the 2024 Republican nomination. Polls show Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a distant second among Republican voters, many of whom have embraced Trump's assertion that he is the victim of a Democratic witch hunt.

Trump's standing with Republican voters has risen since his first indictment earlier this year in New York.

The vast majority of Republican leaders, including several competing with Trump for the White House, have either defended him or avoided direct criticism, instead accusing the Biden administration of weaponizing the Justice Department against a political foe.

Law enforcement agencies, including the US Secret Service and the D.C. police department, said extra security measures were in place. Some additional fencing was erected outside the courthouse, but other than waiting media few people were gathered early Thursday.

A spokesperson said Trump would fly to Washington from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Thursday and land around an hour before his scheduled court appearance.

 'You're too honest'

Many of the allegations in Tuesday's indictment had been well documented in media reports and the investigation conducted by a US House select committee.

But the indictment featured some details that were not widely known, including several based on grand jury testimony and contemporaneous notes from former Vice President Mike Pence, who is also running for the Republican presidential nomination.

The indictment describes a phone call in which Pence told Trump there was no legal basis for the theory that Pence could block certification of the election.

"You're too honest," Trump responded, according to prosecutors.

Although Pence repeatedly told Trump he lacked the authority to reject electoral votes from certain states, Trump kept repeating the claim.

On Jan. 6, as he spoke to his supporters before they attacked the Capitol, Trump said: "If Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election." Some rioters at the Capitol later chanted, "Hang Mike Pence!"

Far from deterred by the violence, Trump and an unnamed co-conspirator kept calling Republican members of Congress hours after the riot had ended, still intent on blocking certification, the indictment said.

Former US president Donald Trump reacts during an event following his arraignment on classified document charges, at Trump National Golf Club, in Bedminster, New Jersey, US, June 13, 2023. (credit: Amr Alfiky/Reuters) Former US president Donald Trump reacts during an event following his arraignment on classified document charges, at Trump National Golf Club, in Bedminster, New Jersey, US, June 13, 2023. (credit: Amr Alfiky/Reuters)

"We need you, our Republican friends, to just try to slow it down," the co-conspirator said in a voicemail to one US senator, according to prosecutors. The indictment's description of the co-conspirator makes clear it was Rudy Giuliani, Trump's former personal attorney.

Pence was one of the few prominent Republicans to criticize Trump on Tuesday, saying that "anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be president."



Related Tags
usa
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
3

Antarctic pyramid-shaped structure under ice sheets sparks curiosity

ANTARCTICA – a raw, pristine, natural, protected and cherished environment.
4

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
5

Sweden approves Torah burning in Stockholm outside Israeli embassy

Burning books.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by