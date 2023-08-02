The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Trump campaign likens Jan. 6 indictment to Nazi Germany

The campaign also made claims that the "Biden Crime Family" and the Justice Department are interfering in the 2024 election and that Trump is the frontrunner.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 2, 2023 03:40

Updated: AUGUST 2, 2023 04:39
The campaign of former US President Donald Trump responded to the latest indictment he received on Tuesday about the January 6 Capitol Insurrection, comparing the investigation to Nazi Germany, numerous media sources reported.

"The persecution of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany, the former Soviet Union, and other dictatorial and authoritarian regimes," the campaign said, with a spokesperson of the former president saying that the investigation into Trump is "un-American," an Associated Press article quoted the spokesperson as saying. 

"This is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the ongoing pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Justice Department to interfere in the 2024 presidential election, in which President Trump is the undisputed frontrunner, and leading by substantial margins.”

The campaign also said that Trump has "always followed the law and the Constitution."

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted in response to the Trump campaign, stating that "comparing this indictment to Nazi Germany in the 1930s is factually incorrect, completely inappropriate and flat out offensive.

FORMER US President Donald Trump arrives at Miami International Airport before his appearance in federal court on holding classified document charges, this week (credit: MARCO BELLO/REUTERS) FORMER US President Donald Trump arrives at Miami International Airport before his appearance in federal court on holding classified document charges, this week (credit: MARCO BELLO/REUTERS)

Donald Trump's campaign

"As we have said time and again, such comparisons have no place in politics and are shameful."

"Latest indictment is just fake charges" - Trump campaign

The campaign said that the latest indictment is "fake charges" and can be considered "election interference." The remarks came after a grand jury charged the former US leader with the insurrection despite losing the election.

A defamation lawsuit by the former president against CNN was dismissed by a federal judge on Friday, saying that the phrase the network uses "The Big Lie," to describe the former president’s 2020 election claims could not lead a reasonable viewer to believe that Trump is comparable to Adolf Hitler.

Trump said last month he would not end his 2024 presidential campaign if he is convicted and sentenced on the various charges against him.

Andrew Lapin/JTA and Reuters contributed to this report.



