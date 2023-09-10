The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Court eases curbs on Biden administration's contacts with social media firms

The Biden administration has argued that it asked social-media companies to take down posts it considered to be harmful misinformation, but never forced them to do so.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 10, 2023 09:00
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a ceremony marking two years since the January 6, 2021, attack on US Capitol, in the East Room at the White House in Washington, US, January 6, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a ceremony marking two years since the January 6, 2021, attack on US Capitol, in the East Room at the White House in Washington, US, January 6, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

A federal appeals court on Friday ruled the White House, the FBI and top health officials may not "coerce or significantly encourage" social-media companies to remove content the Biden administration considers misinformation, including about COVID-19.

But the three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals narrowed much of an injunction issued by a Louisiana judge that restricted Democratic President Joe Biden's administration from communicating with social-media companies.

The court placed that injunction on hold for 10 days so the administration could seek the US Supreme Court's review. The US Department of Justice, which is defending the administration, declined to comment.

The Biden administration has argued that it asked social-media companies to take down posts it considered to be harmful misinformation, but never forced them to do so.

The lower-court judge found that US officials illegally coerced Meta Platforms' META.O Facebook, Alphabet's GOOGL.O YouTube and X Corp, formerly Twitter, into censoring posts related to COVID-19 and allegations of election fraud.

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden talks about the status of coronavirus vaccinations at the White House on Tuesday. (credit: REUTERS)US PRESIDENT Joe Biden talks about the status of coronavirus vaccinations at the White House on Tuesday. (credit: REUTERS)

Social media and free speech

The 5th Circuit agreed with the Republican state attorneys general of Missouri and Louisiana, who had alleged that numerous federal officials coerced social-media platforms into censoring content in violation of the US Constitution's First Amendment's free speech protections.

While officials have an interest in engaging with social-media firms about misinformation, "the government is not permitted to advance these interests to the extent that it engages in viewpoint suppression," the panel wrote.

But the court, in an unsigned opinion by three judges appointed by Republican presidents, vacated much of US District Judge Terry Doughty's injunction, with the exception of a provision concerning alleged coercion, which it narrowed.

The 5th Circuit said the narrower injunction applied to the White House, the surgeon general, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the FBI, but would no longer apply to other federal officials covered by the lower court order.

"Social-media platforms' content-moderation decisions must be theirs and theirs alone," the court wrote, as it barred officials at those agencies from coercing or significantly encouraging social media companies to remove content.

The ruling was hailed on X by Missouri's Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who said it would stop federal officials "from violating the First Amendment rights of millions of Americans."

The attorneys general of Louisiana and Missouri, along with several social-media users, had sued last year, saying Facebook, YouTube and Twitter engaged in censorship as a result of repeated urging by government officials and threats of heightened regulatory enforcement.

The lawsuit said the censored views included content questioning anti-COVID-19 measures such as masks and vaccine mandates and allegations of election fraud.

Doughty, whose courthouse in Monroe, Louisiana, has become a favored venue for Republican challenges to Biden's policies, in July sided with the states, finding that the federal government's "Orwellian" efforts violated the First Amendment.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
2

Taking vitamins may increase risk of cancers - study

A 3D rendering of cancer cells (Illustrative).
3

Elon Musk vows defamation lawsuit against ADL: 'The irony!'

“Freedom of Speech, Not Freedom of Reach.” Twitter Owner Elon Musk
4

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
5

'Jews won't replace us': Neo-Nazis rally in Disney World, across Florida

A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by