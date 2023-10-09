Nikki Haley to Netanyahu: Finish Hamas; they should have hell to pay

Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley has called upon Americans to support Israel following Saturday's massacre by Hamas in a viral interview with Fox News that she posted on her social media channels.

"This should be personal for every woman and man in America," Haley said. "Why? Because when [Hamas] did this, when they made this surprise attack, when they took these hostages, when they murdered these families, they were celebrating.

"And what were they celebrating?" Haley asked. "They were saying 'Death to Israel,' 'Death to America.' This is not just an attack on Israel. This is an attack on America."

Haley told the public that it needed to unite around "making sure our enemies do not hurt our friends."

"America can never be so arrogant to think we don't need friends, just like we needed them on 911," she said, asking the American people to support Ukraine against Russia and Israel against Hamas.

Haley tells Netanyahu: 'Finish them'

"I say this to Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu: Finish them. Finish them. Hamas did this. You know Iran is behind it. Finish them."

Haley continued, "They should have hell to pay for what they've just done."