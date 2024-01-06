US State Department offers $10 million on intel on Hamas financers

The US State Department's Rewards for Justice Program announced on Friday rewards up to $10 million for intel that would disrupt the terrorist organization Hamas's financial mechanisms.

The Hamas financers that the State Department mentions are the following: Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Khair, Amer Kamal Sharif Alshawa, Ahmed Sadu Jahleb, Walid Mohammed Mustafa Jadallah, and Muhammad Ahmad ‘Abd Al-Dayim Nasrallah. The first person mentioned on the list, referred to simply as "Hamza," is based in Sudan, and "has managed numerous companies in Hamas’s investment portfolio and was previously involved in the transfer of almost $20 million to Hamas," the State Department said, which also said that he uses the Sudan-based Al Rowad Real Estate Development to generate revenue for the terror organization.

Alshawa, Jahleb, and Jadallah are part of the investment network of the organization located in Turkey.

Abd Al-Dayim Nasrallah (not to be confused with Hezbollah Secretary-General Nasrallah) is an operative of the terror group with ties to Iranian entities. He involved himself in the transfer of tens of millions of dollars to Hamas - most notably to its military wing - al-Qassam Brigades.

On October 18, the US Department of Treasury designated the five aforementioned individuals as specially designated global terrorists (SDGT). The State Department Building is pictured in Washington, US, January 26, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS/FILE PHOTO)

What could be done to get rewarded?

Rewards from the State Department could be possible if intel was provided on any revenue source for the terror group, the terror organization's donors, financial facilitators, financial institutions, owned businesses and investments, as well as "criminal schemes involving Hamas members and supporters which financially benefit the organization."

The State Department's Rewards for Justice Program asks that anyone who can provide relevant information is mentioned via Signal, Telegram, or WhatsApp at +1-202-702-7843, of which all information will be confidential.