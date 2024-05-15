GOP Congressman to ‘Post’: Bipartisan support for Israel goes back years, ‘I hope it doesn’t stop'

NEW YORK – Rep. Ken Calvert, the California Republican behind the Israel Security Assistance Support Act, spoke with The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday night about his divisive bill which will put some Democrats’ support for US President Joe Biden to the test as they will be forced to vote on his decision to withhold certain aid from Israel.

Calvert believes there will be a number of Democrats that will support his bill during Thursday’s vote on the House floor.

“I talked to a lot of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle that are being pressured not to vote for it,” Calvert said. “But some things are just doing the right thing. Around here we’ve been united for years, both Republicans and Democrats, in our support for Israel. I hope that that doesn’t stop now.”

Calvert accused Biden of trying to pick and choose what he thinks Israel needs versus allowing the Israeli government to make that determination.

He referenced reports of Biden approving $1 billion worth of munitions, saying it’s not all the munitions that Israel needs. Republican U.S. Rep. Ken Calvert of California running for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2022 U.S. midterm elections, appears in an undated handout photo provided October 11, 2022. (credit: US House of Representatives/Handout via REUTERS)

On Tuesday night, the White House Office of Management and Budget said the Biden administration “strongly opposes” the Israel Security Assistance Support Act which seeks to limit the president’s discretion to ensure the delivery of certain defense articles and services aligns with US foreign policy objectives.

According to the OMB, the bill could raise serious concerns about constitutional infringement on the president’s authorities including his duties as commander-in-chief and his power to conduct foreign relations.

“The bill is a misguided reaction to a deliberate distortion of the Administration’s approach to Israel,” the statement said. “The President has been clear: we will always ensure Israel has what it needs to defend itself. Our commitment to Israel is ironclad.”

OMB said if Biden were presented with the Israel Security Assistance Support Act he would veto it.

On Tuesday, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas) and Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Jim Risch (R-Idaho) wrote Biden a letter demanding written answers to questions about the weapons being withheld, their financing, and their current location.

“Threatening to abandon Israel as it prepares to undertake the last stage of its campaign to eradicate the threat posed by Hamas is deeply troubling,” their letter said.

"Betrayal of a great ally"

In a statement Wednesday, House Appropriations Chairman Tom Cole (R-Oklahoma) called Biden’s withholding weapons to Israel a “betrayal of a great ally” and signals that the White House will “cower to its radical base and terrorist organizations like Hamas.”

In a news conference Wednesday, Republican Whip Rep. Tom Emmer of Indiana said his caucus will force Democrats to go on the record about Biden’s decision to “circumvent Congress and unilaterally halt military aid to our ally Israel for his own political gain.”

All eyes will be on the Democratic caucus during Thursday’s vote as the divided party will have to decide to stand united with Biden or join the Republicans.

Democrats appreciate Biden’s leadership as he seeks to work with Israel to protect them from threats not just in Gaza, but from Hezbollah and others, Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-California), chair of the House Democratic Caucus, said during a news conference on Wednesday.

While recognizing the different perspectives the party has on Israel, Aguilar expressed confidence that his caucus will vote against the Israel Security Assistance Support Act, even though more than two dozen House Democrats publicly expressed their condemnation of Biden’s actions last week.

“We believe in supporting our friends and allies in Israel, but we also believe the president sets foreign policy as well,” Aguilar said. “We understand that there are different viewpoints within our own caucus on this. But overwhelmingly, House Democrats will reject this overly political bill that did not come through committee.”

The bill would only seek to undo what Biden has done and would defund the Pentagon and State Department from efforts they are taking as well, he added.

“We don’t believe that it is thoughtful foreign policy and support for the president,” Aguilar said.