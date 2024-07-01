Swedish based neo-Nazi group designated by US as terrorist organization

Sweden's largest neo-Nazi group, the Nordic Resistance Movement (NRM,) has been designated as a terrorist organization by the US State Department on June 17, the European Jewish Congress reported.

This designation occurred as the NRM riled up other hate groups and advocated for violence online.

Founded in 1997, with branches in several northern European countries, the terrorist organization's goal is to replace Nordic democracies with a "united ethnic Nordic nation."

Supporters of the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement hold their banners during a demonstration at the Kungsholmstorg square in Stockholm, Sweden August 25, 2018 (credit: TT NEWS AGENCY/PONTUS LUNDAHL VIA REUTERS)

“The group’s members and leaders have carried out violent attacks against political opponents, protesters, journalists, and other perceived adversaries,” the State Department said in a statement.

Blocking business and financial deals

Now, with the NRM being designated as terrorists, the US Treasury Department’s Foreign Assets Control Office has the ability to fully block US property that belongs to them.

Any Americans who try to seek business or financial deals with the group will be barred from doing so.