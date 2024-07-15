A month ago: Video appears to show Jonathan Pollard predicting US assassination attempt

A video dated June 1 published by the Shilo Institute showed Jonathan Pollard speaking of the possibility of an assassination amid the upcoming US elections in November.

In conversation with Rabbi David Bar Hayim, the head of the institute, Pollard referred to former President Donald Trump, stating, “They tried to keep Trump off the ballot in several states. That didn’t work; it was unconstitutional.”

Pollard also spoke of the legal cases against Trump, adding, “They're trying to convict him of something [...] even if he were convicted of every crime that he has been accused of, the vast majority of his supporters will continue to support him.”

'Assassination possible'

Regarding an attempted assassination, Pollard concluded, “When all is said and done, is the possibility of an assassination possible? The answer to that, I'm sorry to say, is yes, it is."

On Saturday, a man shot at Trump during a Pennsylvania rally in what was later termed an assassination attempt.

Several people were wounded as a result, and one person was killed.