Thousands of Israelis sign letter to Schumer, Johnson condemning PM visit to US Congress

On Sunday, thousands of Israelis signed a letter to Senator Chuck Schumer and Congressman Mike Johnson expressing disappointment that Prime Minister Netanyahu was invited to speak at the Joint Session of Congress.

Netanyahu is expected to meet with US president Joe Biden on Thursday.

Netanyahu’s visit to Washington DC comes at a strained time for Israel, sparking controversy as the war approaches the ten-month mark, the longest in Israel’s history.

The letter demanded that the elected US officials who support Israel apply pressure on Netanyahu to secure a hostage deal immediately.

“We call upon you, the elected officials of the United States who support the State of Israel, to do everything within your power to demand that Netanyahu immediately secure a hostage release deal and thus help to save lives,” read the letter to Schumer and Johnson.

PM accused of sabotaging hostage deal

The initial paragraph of the letter claims that Netanyahu’s speech in Washington, DC, continues to “torpedo negotiation efforts to reach a comprehensive hostage deal,” therefore prolonging hostages’ suffering in Hamas’ underground tunnels.

Hundreds of signatures are included on several pages following the letter, but over 8,000 men and women signed in total.

This letter accused the Prime Minister of prioritizing good PR above hostage deal efforts.

“Netanyahu has been given this gift of a massive global stage, the best PR in the world – and the only thing that interests him – as he continues to sabotage efforts to reach a deal,” the letter read.