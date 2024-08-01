You're an absolute fool: Donald Trump tells Democrat-voting Jews - report

Former President Donald Trump called Jews who vote for Democrats "fools" in an interview released on Tuesday.

In an interview on the radio with host Sid Rosenberg, Trump said, "If you're Jewish, regardless of Israel, if you're Jewish, if you vote for a Democrat, you're a fool, an absolute fool."

Rosenberg, discussing Vice President Kamala Harris's husband, chimed in, saying, "He's Jewish like Bernie Sanders is Jewish. Are you kidding me? He's a crappy Jew. He's a horrible Jew."

Trump also claimed that Harris "dislikes Jewish people and more than Biden." Grassroots Fundraiser with Vice President Biden, Dr. Biden, Senator Kamala Harris, and Doug Emhoff - Wilmington, DE - August 21, 2020. (credit: FLICKR)

The latest slew of attacks

This is the last in a slew of attacks against Harris, her husband, and Democrat-voting Jewish Americans.

A day before, on Monday, he told former White House aide Sebastian Gorka on Gorka's podcast that "I actually think they [Democrat-voting Jews] hate Israel. I don’t think they hate him [Chuck Schumer]. I think they hate Israel. And the Democrat Party hates Israel."

"Any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion," Trump said. "They hate everything about Israel, and they should be ashamed of themselves because Israel will be destroyed."