'Starkest contrast between candidates': Jewish groups, politicians react to presidential debate

Following the US presidential debate that took place on Tuesday night between Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican candidate former President Donald Trump, there has been a wide range of reactions circulating through social media.

In the world of Jewish political groups, Harris had much support and favor following the presidential debate.

"The VP’s answer on Israel/Gaza was spot on," Jewish Council for Public Affairs CEO Amy Spitalnick wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Kamala Harris just reaffirmed her support of Israel & its right to defend itself against Iran & its proxies. She would 'always give Israel the right to defend itself,'" Jewish Democratic Coalition of America CEO Halie Soifer posted on X. "Trump did not express any position on Israel. Just empty bluster, anger & lies. That's it. That's his policy," she said.

JDCA said from its official X account, "We just saw why 72% of Jewish voters support Kamala Harris. This debate was the starkest contrast between two candidates in our history. Trump sounded like our crazy uncle. Harris sounded like our next president," Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris gestures as she speaks during a presidential debate hosted by ABC with Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 10, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

In contrast, the Republican Jewish Coalition slammed Harris's debate performance.

"Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have undermined the US-Israel relationship to unprecedented lows. Forcing a two-state solution on Israel now - after October 7 - would be a reward for the terrorists," RJC posted from its official X account. "She would be a total disaster as Commander in Chief."

RJCA also commented on Harris's absence from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to Congress to attend a sorority luncheon.

"A total disgrace," RJC said

American politicians respond

Harris's running mate, Tim Walz, took to X to voice his support for Harris and make a jab at Trump, writing, "Kamala Harris is used to taking on predators, fraudsters, and corporate stooges. Come to think of it — tonight’s debate is no different." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

On the Republican side, Trump's running mate, JD Vance, made a post on X claiming that Harris's presidency would lead to a third world war.

"President Trump is right: what's in our best interest is for the killing to stop. Kamala Harris's incompetence will lead us into World War 3," Vance wrote.