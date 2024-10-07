Trump to join radio host's live broadcast from Israel on October 7

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will be a special guest on radio host Sid Rosenberg's live broadcast from Sderot on Monday.

On October 7, Rosenberg, host of The Sid & Friends in the Morning show, will be broadcasting live from southern Israel in remembrance of the massacre there a year ago. Rosenberg will be touring Israel with comedian and actor Michael Rappaport on a trip organized by the One Israel Fund, a charity that provides financial support for Judea and Samaria.

An 'incredibly emotional' experience

“Broadcasting from Sderot on this day, just one year after the terrible events of October 7, will be incredibly emotional,” said Rosenberg. “Having my good friend, President Trump, call in to discuss his unwavering support for Israel makes this broadcast even more meaningful.

"It’s a powerful reminder of the strength and friendship between the United States and Israel, and I’m honored to bring this moment to my listeners.”

The broadcast will happen on 77 WABC at 8:00 a.m. EST on Monday. Sid Rosenblum visits the Western Wall earlier this year. (credit: Josh Fleisher / One Israel Fund)

Rosenberg's trip will be the US elections, in which Israel and the current war is set to be a major deciding factor. Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump's Democratic opponent, has been polling better than him with Jewish American voters.