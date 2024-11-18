Trump’s second term and the questions we need to ask: JPost Summit Miami 2024 - comment

Let’s start with the obvious: Miami in December isn’t just about sandy beaches and mojitos—it’s about shaping the future. This year, for the first time, The Jerusalem Post is hosting its iconic summit in the Magic City, and the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

With Donald J. Trump back in the Oval Office (love him or hate him, you can’t ignore him), the world is holding its breath. How will his second term impact the wars in Gaza and Ukraine? What about Iran, which has mysteriously hit the “pause” button on its threats? And let’s not forget: What will this mean for US-Israel relations, the global Jewish community, and the rapidly evolving tech and defense landscapes?

We’re asking the big questions in Miami, and we’re not pulling any punches.

A new cabinet, a new agenda

Trump’s second term is taking shape with a cabinet that reflects his priorities—and his personality. The appointments provide insight into how his administration will approach key issues that affect Israel and the wider Jewish world.

Marco Rubio, as Secretary of State, brings a staunchly hawkish approach to China and a well-established record of support for Israel. As the United States’ top diplomat, Rubio will play a pivotal role in addressing the Middle East’s challenges, particularly as Iran recalculates its next moves in response to a more assertive American foreign policy.

At the Department of Defense, Pete Hegseth will oversee military strategy during a time of heightened conflict. His lack of traditional political experience has raised eyebrows, but his commitment to Trump’s vision is clear. This appointment will shape not only US responses to global crises but also the military aid and technological collaborations essential for Israel’s defense.

Meanwhile, the controversial choice of Matt Gaetz as Attorney General underscores the administration’s focus on loyalty and alignment with Trump’s agenda. For the Jewish community, this could signal changes in how civil rights cases and hate crimes are prosecuted, as well as broader implications for minority communities.

The appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services, despite his history as a vaccine skeptic, raises questions about US health policy and global health diplomacy. For Israel, which has deep partnerships with the US in medical innovation and public health, this choice could bring uncertainty to an otherwise stable area of cooperation.

Iran, Russia, and the shifting global order

The international landscape is no less complex. Iran, which has been a persistent threat to Israel, seems to have paused its escalation of hostilities since Trump's victory. This strategic silence may reflect a recalibration in Tehran as it assesses the incoming administration's next moves. At the same time, Russia and Ukraine are reportedly considering a ceasefire, signaling a potential shift in global priorities.

For Israel, these developments have far-reaching consequences. The outcome of US engagement in these conflicts will directly affect Israel’s security, economic stability, and regional alliances. The Trump administration’s stance on Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis will determine the trajectory of the ongoing wars and Israel’s ability to maintain its strategic advantage.

In the defense sector, increased spending and new military technologies under Hegseth’s leadership could bolster Israel’s capabilities against threats from Hamas and Hezbollah. However, these opportunities come with challenges, including navigating the complexities of US foreign policy and balancing domestic priorities with international obligations.

Why Miami matters

The Jerusalem Post Summit Miami 2024 brings these issues to the forefront, with key members of the incoming administration, Israeli leaders, and global experts coming together to analyze the evolving geopolitical landscape. This conference is more than a meeting of minds—it’s a forum for shaping the future of US-Israel relations, the Jewish world, and global diplomacy.

Florida has become a hub for the American Jewish community in the past few years, with an increased Jewish population since the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, the political landscape in this state has changed and become more influential than ever.

So, how will Trump’s policies impact Israel’s security and stability? What role will his administration play in addressing rising antisemitism in the US and abroad? And how will these decisions shape the global Jewish community in the future?

History is unfolding, and Miami is where the conversation begins. Won’t you join us?

