Edan Alexander’s parents urge Trump to help secure hostage deal following Hamas video

Parents of American hostage Edan Alexander reiterated their pleas for President-elect Trump to work with President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to secure a hostage release deal in a statement on Saturday afternoon after Hamas released a video showing Edan alive.

“While this video confirms our son, Edan, is alive, it also stands as a haunting reminder that 101 innocent people remain in the clutches of Hamas,” Yael and Adi Alexander said.

“Every passing hour dims the prospect of their survival."

Trump can't wait until inauguration to reach a deal

President-elect Trump must not wait until he is inaugurated to help reach a deal that secures the freedom for Edan, six other Americans, and the rest of the hostages," the Alexanders said. Yael Alexander, mother of hostage Edan Alexander and Varda Ben Baruch, grandmother of Edan Alexander. (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

“Their liberation depends on swift, decisive action. Bring them home now, before it's too late."